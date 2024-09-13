Howard Stern’s Net Worth And Salary

Howard Stern, the renowned American radio and television personality, boasts an impressive net worth of $650 million. Known as the original “shock jock,” Stern revolutionized the radio industry with his honest and controversial approach, which garnered a dedicated fan base. Stern’s journey to the top, however, wasn’t without challenges. His early radio career in the late 70s and early 80s saw him bouncing from station to station as he refined his signature style, which eventually landed him a job at Washington, D.C.’s WNBC. There, Stern’s rising popularity and controversial segments catapulted him into the national spotlight. Despite his success, Stern faced backlash from station management, which led to his firing, but by that time, he had already made WNBC’s highest-rated program.

Early Life

Howard Allan Stern was born on January 12, 1954, in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, New York City. His father worked as a radio engineer, which likely influenced Stern’s early fascination with the medium. At just five years old, Stern already dreamed of a career in radio, setting up a makeshift recording studio in his family’s basement to produce his own mock radio shows. After high school, Stern attended Boston University, where he worked at the college’s radio station, WTBU. He graduated magna cum laude in 1976 with a degree in Communications.

Stern’s professional radio career began in 1976, and over the next several years, he worked at stations in New York, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. He honed his on-air persona at WWDC in Washington, developing the unique mix of humor, honesty, and boundary-pushing content that would make him famous.

Howard Stern’s Rise to Fame

From the mid-1980s to the early 2000s, Stern dominated the airwaves with the highest-rated morning radio show in the United States. He expanded his brand through late-night talk shows, bestselling books, and even a run for the Governor of New York. His radio show was nationally syndicated from 1986 to 2005, and in December 2005, Stern made a pivotal career move by signing a five-year $500 million deal with Sirius Satellite Radio, taking his show off terrestrial radio and into the world of uncensored broadcasting.

At Sirius, Stern found unparalleled success. By 2020, he had earned over $1 billion from his Sirius deal alone, in addition to the substantial earnings from his regular radio days. On December 9, 2020, Stern extended his Sirius contract with a new five-year deal reportedly worth $120 million annually, covering production costs and salaries for his staff. Stern’s personal take-home pay is estimated at around $40 million annually after taxes, fees, and expenses.

With around 120 shows per year, Stern’s earnings break down to an astounding $333,333 per show—a figure that has led some to quip that he earns the equivalent of a luxury car with every broadcast.

“Private Parts” and More

Stern’s first memoir, Private Parts, became an instant hit upon its release in 1993, with the entire first print run selling out within hours. The book debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best-Seller list, where it remained for 20 weeks. In 1997, Stern starred in the film adaptation of Private Parts, which grossed over $41 million in the U.S. during its theatrical run. Stern followed up the success of Private Parts with his second book, Miss America, in 1995 and later published Howard Stern Comes Again in 2019.

In addition to his work in radio and publishing, Stern made a name for himself as a judge on America’s Got Talent, serving from the seventh through tenth seasons. He has also made cameo appearances in films and TV shows, further cementing his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Real Estate

Howard Stern’s wealth extends beyond the radio booth. In 1998, Stern purchased a 4,000-square-foot apartment in the Millennium Tower in New York City for $4.9 million. Over the years, he expanded his footprint in the building, adding several adjoining units for a combined living space of over 6,500 square feet.

In 2005, Stern spent $20 million on a vacant lot in Southhampton, New York, where he built a custom mansion. His most significant real estate purchase came in 2013, when he bought a 12-bedroom estate in Palm Beach, Florida, for $52 million. The mansion, situated on 3.25 oceanfront acres, is a sprawling 40,000-square-foot compound. Based on recent sales in the area, Stern’s Palm Beach property could now be worth upwards of $300 million.

Personal Life

Howard Stern married his college sweetheart Alison Berns in 1978, and the couple had three daughters before divorcing amicably in 2001. Stern later married model and television host Beth Ostrosky in 2008. The couple shares a passion for animal welfare and has fostered nearly 900 cats through their work with the North Shore Animal League of America. Stern is also a pescetarian and has spoken openly about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder, which he manages through Transcendental Meditation.

