Hozier Siblings: All About Jon Hozier-Byrne

Hozier is an Irish musician, singer and songwriter whose music primarily draws from folk, soul and blues.

His debut single, Take Me to Church, became a rock radio hit in the U.S. and his eponymous debut album has been certified multi-platinum in several countries.

Hozier’s music often uses religious and literary themes and takes political or social justice stances.

He has expressed solidarity with causes like ending homelessness in Ireland, supporting abortion rights, Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community.

Hozier’s artistry is influenced by blues, jazz, soul, folk, and rock artists like John Lee Hooker, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison and Paul Simon.

Siblings

Hozier’s only sibling is his younger brother, Jon Hozier-Byrne.

Born in 1992, making him about 6 years younger than Hozier, Jon studied film at the National Film School in Ireland and works as a director, producer and screenwriter.

He is known for directing short films like The Omega Male, Small Hours: Tired and Beer and Board Games.

Jon has also directed music videos for Hozier’s songs like Nina Cried Power and Shrik.

He frequently collaborates with his brother Andrew (Hozier) on creative projects and shares a close relationship with him, often being very supportive of Hozier’s music career.

So while Hozier has found fame as a singer-songwriter, his younger brother Jon has made a name for himself in the film industry as a talented director and producer.

The two brothers seem to have a strong bond and often work together creatively.

Career

Hozier’s career in music began with his involvement in the Trinity Orchestra and the choral ensemble Anúna, where he toured and appeared as a soloist on their 2014 release, Illuminations.

He also played at the Oxegen 2009 and Oxegen 2010 festivals and was a backup singer for Billy Ocean in 2012.

Hozier’s breakthrough came with the release of his debut single, Take Me to Church, in 2013, which became a rock radio hit in the US and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also Read: Travis Scott Siblings: All About Jordan and Joshua Webster

His debut EP, was released in the same year and his self-titled debut studio album was released in September 2014 to critical acclaim.

The album has been certified 6× platinum in Ireland and multi-platinum in several countries.

In September 2018, Hozier released an EP titled, Nina Cried Power, which featured the title track as a single and reached number one on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart.

His second album, Wasteland, Baby!, was released in March 2019, debuting atop the Irish Albums Chart and the Billboard 200, and has since been certified gold in the US.

Awards and accolades

Hozier has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 2015, he won the Song of the Year award for Take Me to Church and Album of the Year.

Hozier was named Top Rock Artist in 2015 and won the International Award in 2016.

His song Take Me to Church won Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2015. Hozier’s debut single earned him a Grammy nomination in 2015.

He was nominated for various awards including Favorite Alternative Artist, Best International Artist, and International Artist of the Year in 2015.

Hozier’s music video for Take Me to Church was nominated for Best Rock Video and Best Direction in 2015.

In 2020, his collaboration on The Bones with Maren Morris earned a nomination for Musical Event of the Year.

Hozier’s EP, Nina Cried Power, received a nomination in 2019.

He was also nominated for Best International New Artist and Best International Video in 2015.

Hozier’s work has been recognized with awards like Best International Discovery and Best International Song at the Žebřík Music Awards in 2014.

Additionally, he was named VH1 Artist of the Year in 2015.