Huawei And Xiaomi Reach Global Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement

China’s technology giants Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi Inc announced on Wednesday a global patent cross-licensing agreement, effectively putting an end to a patent licensing dispute that had been ongoing between the two companies.

This accord encompasses a range of communication technologies, with a particular emphasis on 5G.

The origins of this resolution can be traced back to earlier this year when Chinese media reported in March that Huawei had initiated legal action against Xiaomi.

The lawsuit was based on allegations of infringement related to four registered patents, primarily focusing on wireless communication technology, smartphone photography, and screen lock technology.



Huawei’s penchant for such agreements is notable. The company has previously entered into patent license agreements with other prominent tech players, including Oppo and South Korea’s Samsung.

Last month it renewed a similar agreement with Ericsson, underscoring its commitment to managing intellectual property rights collaboratively within the industry.

This news comes in the wake of Huawei’s revelation in July that it had accrued a substantial $560 million in royalty revenues throughout 2022.

The company stated that it had surpassed its royalty payouts over the past two years. This trend was attributed to a decline in handset sales, reducing the company’s obligations to other intellectual property holders.

