Huey Lewis Net Worth

Huey Lewis, an iconic figure in American music, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Renowned for his contributions to the 1980s music scene, Lewis achieved significant fame as the frontman of Huey Lewis and the News. The band produced an array of chart-topping hits such as “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Heart of Rock & Roll,” and “Workin’ For a Livin’,” solidifying their place in music history. Their impressive catalog, including the 1983 album “Sports,” has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, with “Sports” alone achieving 10 million sales in the United States.

Early Life

Born Hugh Anthony Cregg III on July 5, 1950, in New York City, Lewis was raised in California. His early life was marked by frequent moves within Marin County. Despite a tumultuous childhood following his parents’ divorce, Lewis excelled academically and athletically at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. After graduating, he embarked on a European journey, playing music on the streets, before returning to the U.S. to pursue an engineering degree at Cornell University. However, his passion for music led him to drop out and join the band Clover in 1971.

Rise to Fame with Huey Lewis and the News

After the disbandment of Clover in 1978, Lewis formed Huey Lewis and the News, a band that would go on to define 1980s pop rock.

Their 1983 album “Sports” became one of the best-selling pop albums of all time, featuring four top-ten hits. The band’s subsequent album, “Fore!” (1986), also achieved multi-platinum status, with five top-ten singles and a number-one spot on the Billboard charts. Their hit “The Power of Love,” featured in the blockbuster film Back to the Future (1985), became the band’s signature song, further cementing their legacy.

Catalog Sale

In November 2022, Lewis and his bandmates made headlines by selling the rights to their music catalog to Primary Wave Music for $20 million. Apart from his music career, Lewis has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like “Duets” (2000) and “Short Cuts” (1993),” and television shows such as “One Tree Hill” (2004) and “The King of Queens” (2006). Notably, he made a cameo appearance in Back to the Future, where he humorously dismissed Michael J. Fox’s character, Marty McFly, during a band audition.

Personal Life

Lewis married Sidney Conroy in 1983, with whom he has two children. In 2018, he was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, a condition affecting the inner ear that led to the cancellation of his band’s 2018 tour. Lewis has since focused on his health and his passion for fly fishing, a sport he enjoys on his 500+ acre ranch in Stevensville, Montana, where he currently resides.

