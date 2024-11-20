Human Rights Group Urges Government To Make Public 2014 GMO Taskforce Report

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on the government to make public the 2014 GMO Taskforce report to foster transparency and public awareness.

The GMO ban, which had been in place since November 2012 over safety concerns, was lifted by the government on October 3, 2022.

The decision came amid the worst drought in 40 years in the East African region.

The government cited recommendations from a task force on GMOs and food safety and referenced international treaties such as the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety.

The move sparked mixed reactions across the country and the region.

While some supported it as a necessary step to address food security challenges, others raised alarms over potential health and environmental risks, urging the government to reconsider the decision.

Legal challenges soon followed, with several petitions filed to contest the lifting of the ban.

However, the High Court dismissed the petitions, noting that the matter had already been addressed by the Environment and Land Court in 2023.

KNCHR has been unsuccessful in its efforts to access the 2014 GMO Taskforce report.

In its recent report, the Commission urged the Ministry of Health to release the findings and collaborate with the National Biosafety Authority to conduct a robust public awareness campaign on genetically modified products.

“The Commission calls on the Ministry of Health to make public the 2014 GMO Taskforce report and, together with the National Biosafety Authority, undertake meaningful public awareness initiatives on genetically modified products to help citizens make informed decisions,” the KNCHR report stated.

Also Read: KNCHR: SHA Lacks The Capacity And Readiness To Effectively Manage NHIF Transition

The report also acknowledged the potential benefits of GMOs, such as improving food security by enhancing agricultural productivity.

However, it raised concerns about potential health risks, environmental impacts, and biodiversity loss. The long-term effects of genetically modified organisms on human health remain a contentious issue, requiring further research and open public discourse.