Humphrey Wattanga Appointed High Commissioner After KRA Exit

Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has been nominated Kenya’s High Commissioner to South Africa following his exit from the tax authority.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said President William Ruto made the nomination on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, assigning Wattanga to serve in Pretoria.

The nomination is part of a series of diplomatic postings announced by the government. In the changes, Dr. Julius Murori Mbijiwe has been nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to The Holy See, while Irene Maswan and Judy Muthoni Njau have been nominated as Deputy Ambassadors to London and Brussels respectively.

All the nominations have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Wattanga’s appointment comes shortly after his departure from KRA, where he proceeded on terminal leave. In an internal memo dated April 8, KRA Board Chairperson Ndiritu Murithi confirmed his exit and commended his contribution to the authority.

Murithi said Wattanga played a key role in advancing KRA’s mandate and implementing organisational restructuring reforms.

Wattanga was appointed Commissioner General of KRA on August 22, 2023, succeeding Githii Mburu. Prior to his appointment, the position had been held in an acting capacity by Rispah Simiyu.

Following his exit, Dr. Lillian Nyawira Nyawanda, the Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, has been appointed Acting Commissioner General pending the recruitment of a substantive office holder.