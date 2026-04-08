Humphrey Wattanga Exits KRA as Board Names Acting Commissioner General

Humphrey Wattanga has exited the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) after proceeding on terminal leave.

In an internal memo issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, KRA Board Chairperson Ndiritu Murithi confirmed Wattanga’s departure, noting that he had taken terminal leave with immediate effect.

Murithi said Wattanga played a key role in advancing the authority’s mandate and was instrumental in implementing organisational restructuring reforms.

“The Board extends its appreciation to Wattanga for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the memo stated.

Wattanga was appointed Commissioner General of KRA on August 22, 2023, succeeding Githii Mburu, who resigned in February 2023. Before his appointment, the position had been held in an acting capacity by Rispah Simiyu.

Following his exit, the board has appointed Dr. Lillian Nyawira Nyawanda, the current Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, as Acting Commissioner General pending the recruitment of a substantive office holder.