fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Hunt on for Robbery Suspect who Escaped from Lorry While Headed for Remand in Nairobi

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Police are hunting for a robbery with violence suspect who escaped as he was being escorted to Industrial Area remand in Nairobi.

    Ezekiel Kiarie Njoko who had been charged with robbery with violence at the Thika Law Courts was being transported alongside seven other suspects when he jumped off a moving police vehicle in Landhies area on Thursday at about 7 pm.

    Police said he removed his handcuffs before jumping off prompting a futile search.

    He mysteriously untangled himself from the handcuffs and jumped out of the motor vehicle and ran away, police said.

    Four police officers were escorting the suspects at he time of the incident.

    One of the officers was injured as he pursued the suspect in vain.

    His colleague shot to the air once to scare the escaping suspect but there was no arrest made.

    The other seven were later taken to remand as other officers joined in the hunt on the suspect in vain.

    This came hours after a murder suspect wanted in the US escaped from Muthaiga police station.

    The hunt on Kevin Kang’ethe is ongoing after he escaped from custody on Wednesday evening.

    Four police officers and a lawyer were arrested over the incident. They were on Friday expected in court to face charges of aiding escape of a prisoner.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Two Arrested with Sh2.8 Million Worth of Cocaine in Fedha Estate 

    Hunt on for Robbery Suspect who Escaped from Lorry While Headed for Remand in Nairobi

     
    Four Cops in Escape of Fugitive Murder Suspect Kevin Kang’ethe Interdicted

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X