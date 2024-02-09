Hunt on for Robbery Suspect who Escaped from Lorry While Headed for Remand in Nairobi

Police are hunting for a robbery with violence suspect who escaped as he was being escorted to Industrial Area remand in Nairobi.

Ezekiel Kiarie Njoko who had been charged with robbery with violence at the Thika Law Courts was being transported alongside seven other suspects when he jumped off a moving police vehicle in Landhies area on Thursday at about 7 pm.

Police said he removed his handcuffs before jumping off prompting a futile search.

He mysteriously untangled himself from the handcuffs and jumped out of the motor vehicle and ran away, police said.

Four police officers were escorting the suspects at he time of the incident.

One of the officers was injured as he pursued the suspect in vain.

His colleague shot to the air once to scare the escaping suspect but there was no arrest made.

The other seven were later taken to remand as other officers joined in the hunt on the suspect in vain.

This came hours after a murder suspect wanted in the US escaped from Muthaiga police station.

The hunt on Kevin Kang’ethe is ongoing after he escaped from custody on Wednesday evening.

Four police officers and a lawyer were arrested over the incident. They were on Friday expected in court to face charges of aiding escape of a prisoner.