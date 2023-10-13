Ice Spice Releases New Song “Pretty Girl” ft Afro-Rave Star Rema

After creating waves of anticipation earlier in the week, the dynamic combination of Ice Spice and Nigerian “Afro-rave” sensation Rema has officially dropped their collaborative track, “Pretty Girl,” setting the global music scene abuzz.

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated release, both artists took to social media to provide enticing teases of their musical collaboration. ”

Pretty girl ft rema this Friday,” posted the Bronx native on X (formerly Twitter), with Rema responding with a co-sign, saying, “Okay icy 😘❄️.” Ice Spice’s new release arrives just ahead of her scheduled performance as the musical guest for the premiere of the 49th season of the iconic “Saturday Night Live,” where Pete Davidson is set to host the show.

pretty girl ft rema this friday 🩵 pic.twitter.com/JRogBxZhhg — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) October 11, 2023

Amidst an array of noteworthy collaborations this year, Spice recently garnered a public invitation for collaboration from Pinkydoll, the creative mind behind the popular track “Ice Cream So Good.” In June, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj reunited to deliver “Barbie World,” featured on the Barbie soundtrack. Furthermore, she graced Taylor Swift’s “Karma (Remix)” in May, further demonstrating her impressive versatility in the music industry.

Looking ahead, Ice Spice is all set to join Doja Cat on select dates during her highly-anticipated Scarlet Tour later this month. This tour coincides with the release of a deluxe edition of Spice’s “Like..?” EP in July, headlined by the hit single “Deli.” Notably, “Deli” made its mark by peaking at No. 41 on the Hot 100, securing its place as the 23-year-old rapper’s highest solo entry on the Billboard songs chart to date.

Listeners and music enthusiasts can now enjoy “Pretty Girl” on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music outlets, marking the beginning of what promises to be a successful chapter in the careers of these talented artists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...