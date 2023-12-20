Ice-T, renowned as Tracy Marrow, has carved an illustrious path as an American rapper and actor, accumulating a net worth of $65 million. From pioneering explicit hip-hop albums to an enduring acting career, Ice-T’s multifaceted journey reflects resilience and versatility.

Ice-T Net Worth $65 Million Date of Birth February 16, 1958 Place of Birth Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Actor, Musician, Film Producer, Film Score Composer, Rapper, Author, Screenwriter, Record producer, Entrepreneur, Voice Actor

Ice-T Career

Ice-T’s musical odyssey commenced in high school, where he showcased his talent in a band formed with classmates. Inspired by the positive reception, he embarked on a music career after serving four years in the US Army. Sire Records signed him in the late ’80s, thrusting him into the limelight with his debut album, the first in hip-hop to bear an explicit content warning.

Not confined to traditional rap, Ice-T co-founded the heavy metal band Body Count, adding another dimension to his musical repertoire. Albums like “Power,” “The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech… Just Watch What You Say,” and “O.G. Original Gangster” solidified his standing in the hip-hop scene.

Ice-T Acting Career

In the early ’90s, Ice-T seamlessly transitioned into acting, gracing projects like “New Jack City,” “Ricochet,” “Trespass,” “Surviving the Game,” and “Tank Girl.” His Hollywood journey continued to flourish, showcasing his versatility in both music and acting.

A pivotal moment arrived in 2000 when Ice-T joined “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” portraying Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. This enduring role spans over 400 episodes, contributing significantly to his career resurgence.

Ice-T SVU Salary

Ice-T’s financial success extends to his role in “Law & Order: SVU,” where he commands an impressive $250,000 per episode, translating to a substantial $6 million per season before syndication royalties. Beyond television, Ice-T’s ventures include the reality series “Ice Loves Coco,” offering fans a glimpse into his personal life.

In 2023, the culmination of his contributions to entertainment materialized with the induction of Ice-T into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a testament to his enduring impact.

Early Life

Tracy Lauren Marrow, born on February 16, 1958, faced adversity early in life, relocating to Los Angeles at 12 following the loss of both parents. Amidst gang activity, Ice-T stood out for abstaining from vices, channeling his energy into music.

His foray into hip hop burgeoned during his time in the U.S. Army, culminating in the release of his debut single, “Cold Wind Madness.” Embracing a politically charged narrative, Ice-T’s lyrical prowess propelled him into the limelight.

Ice-T Grammy Awards

Ice-T’s musical journey garnered acclaim, with his albums earning gold certifications from the RIAA. The 1991 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Back on the Block” underscored his influence. The controversial track “Cop Killer” with Body Count added a rock dimension to his repertoire, showcasing his genre-defying creativity.

His achievements extended to the metal genre, winning a Grammy in 2021 for Best Metal Performance with “Bum-Rush.”

Diversified Ventures

Beyond music and acting, Ice-T ventured into writing, penning books like “The Ice Opinion: Who Gives a F—?” and “Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption-From South Central to Hollywood.” His foray into reality TV with “Ice-T’s Rap School” and “Ice Loves Coco” offered audiences a closer look at his life.

Embracing the digital realm, Ice-T delved into podcasting with the “Ice-T: Final Level Podcast,” showcasing his candid discussions on current events, movies, and behind-the-scenes insights into “Law and Order: SVU.”

Personal Life

Ice-T’s personal life weaves a narrative of resilience and family. From raising a daughter during high school to his marriage to Nicole “Coco Marie” Austin in 2002, he balances family and career. His philanthropic efforts and podcasting endeavors underscore a commitment to enriching diverse facets of his legacy.

Net Worth of Ice-T

Ice-T net worth is $65 million. His journey, rife with challenges and triumphs, exemplifies an enduring legacy that transcends music and acting, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.