ICJ Warns Term Extension Bill Could Spark Protests

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has cautioned that a proposed extension of term limits for Kenyan elected leaders could incite public unrest.

The Constitution of Kenya Amendment (No. 2) Bill, 2024, introduced by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, has been open for public feedback since October 2.

If approved, it would extend the terms of the President, Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) from five to seven years, although the President and Governors would still be limited to two consecutive terms.

ICJ Kenya Chair Protas Saende warned that public patience is running low, especially following recent youth-led protests.

“The proposed amendments serve individual ambitions rather than collective needs and risk pushing Kenyans to another wave of protest,” Saende remarked, urging restraint from political leaders.

Saende emphasized that Kenya’s lawmakers should focus on urgent issues affecting citizens, such as the rising cost of living, transparency in public-private partnerships for national assets, and the health sector crisis.

He highlighted ongoing issues that demand attention, including the delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has stalled by-elections and the delimitation of electoral boundaries, posing a significant constitutional crisis.

“Kenya’s reputation as a democratic leader in the region is at risk. Our 2010 Constitution has been celebrated across Africa for advancing good governance, devolution, and the rule of law. Reversing these gains would betray the Kenyan people and tarnish our standing among African nations,” Saende added.

He also warned that Kenya could face international repercussions if it joins the list of countries enacting controversial constitutional changes, potentially inviting sanctions and aid restrictions from bodies like the African Union, European Union, and the United Nations.