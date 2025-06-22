IEBC Faces Sh7.2 Billion Budget Gap Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is facing a funding shortfall of Sh7.2 billion ahead of the 2027 General Election, raising concerns about the agency’s ability to prepare adequately for the polls.

This was revealed during a meeting convened by the Senate Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights (JLAHRC), which brought together key stakeholders to discuss urgent electoral reforms. Among those present were representatives from the IEBC, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the National Gender and Equality Commission, and civil society organizations.

Committee Chairperson Senator Hillary Sigei warned against repeating mistakes made ahead of the 2022 elections, when crucial pieces of legislation lapsed due to delays in Parliament.

“We cannot afford to make the same mistake as in 2022, where key Bills like the Referendum Bill and the Political Party Primaries Bill failed due to poor timing. The window for reform is closing fast,” said Sigei.

IEBC Deputy CEO Obadiah Keitany, who spoke on behalf of CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, disclosed that the commission is grappling with Sh3.7 billion in pending bills in addition to the Sh7.2 billion budget gap.

“Without adequate funding, it is impossible to maintain our election technology, train staff, or conduct by-elections. Parliament must help us replace outdated KIEMS kits and operationalize the IEBC Fund,” Keitany told the committee.

Paul Kuria from the National Gender and Equality Commission called for swift implementation of recommendations from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) and the Multi-Sectoral Working Group on gender inclusion.

“This Committee must fast-track the NADCO proposals. Inclusion cannot be negotiable,” Kuria said.

Civil society groups under the Uchaguzi Platform pushed for new laws to guide digital campaigns and the use of artificial intelligence in elections. They also called for stronger rules to ensure transparency in campaign financing.

In response, Senator Sigei assured the stakeholders that the committee would act swiftly to close the legal and policy gaps.

“Where Bills are already before Parliament, we will push for their timely passage. Where gaps exist, we will introduce new legislation,” he said.