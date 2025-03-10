Iftar Dinner by the Garissa Waqf raises Sh112 million in two hours 

An Iftar dinner to raise funds for a learning institution in Garissa raised Sh112 in record time on Sunday March 9 evening.

The event was to raise funds for Madarasatul Najah located in Garissa County and was graced by mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and his interior colleague Kipchumba Murkomen.

It was organized by area senator Abdul Haji and governor Nadhif Jamah.

Also in attendance were MPs from Garissa County and Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Aharub Khatri among others.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi was also present.

The organizers said environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was missing despite coming from the area.

He chose to skip the event at the Weston Hotel, Nairobi. This has turned political heat on him.

“He perhaps assumed that such event wouldn’t be as successful without his presence but reality proved otherwise,” said one of his friends.

There was no immediate comment from Duale.

A staggering Sh112 million was collected during the event with President William Ruto sending Sh5 million, Murkomen Sh3 million, Joho and his friends Sh22 million, Jamah and his friends Sh22.5 million, Haji and his friends Sh20 million, the owner of BBS Mall in Eastleigh Maalim Weli Sh10 million and owner of Seven Aside Sh10 million among others.

Haji said he was happy the event went on well to help many in the area.

“This was successful and we managed to help many. No politics for now,” he said.

Garissa is emerging as a hot place politically ahead of the 2027 polls.

Many candidates are expected to join the race to succeed Jamah.

They include former governor Ali Korane, Haji and former MP and ambassador Mohamed Shidiye.

Korane and Haji who are longtime allies dating back to the late senior Yusuf Haji may join forces to present a joint alliance.

East Africa Community Principal Secretary Abdi Dubat has also shown interest in the race.

The move by Duale to boycott the event was seen as politically motivated.

“This will haunt him in the end. It was important for him to even send his donation.”