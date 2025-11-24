IG Kanja, DCI Amin in Morocco for Interpol General Assembly

Kenya’s top police bosses arrived in Marrakech, Morocco, for the 93rd session of the Interpol General Assembly, which commenced Monday.

This set in motion four days of dialogue and decisive actions under the theme “Uniting Global Policing for a Safer World.”

Running from November 24 to 27, 2025, the session brings together over 800 delegates from 179 member countries, including 82 chiefs of police and 25 ministers and vice ministers, who are convening to make strategic decisions that will shape the future of the Organisation.

In addition to approving the Organisation’s programme of activities, strategic framework and budget, this session of the General Assembly will address a range of issues including: Identifying and disrupting transnational organised crime, dismantling transnational scam centres, expansion of INTERPOL’s global policing capabilities, Women in policing, Silver Notice pilot project results and promoting the ratification of the United Nations’ Convention Against Cybercrime.

The Assembly will also vote for new members of the Executive Committee, including the President, as their respective mandates come to an end.

Kenya is represented by Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, who is joining global partners to shape decisions that will influence security operations worldwide.

As an active member of INTERPOL, Kenya reaffirms its commitment to enhancing collaboration, securing its borders, and contributing to collective efforts aimed at making the world a safer place.

Accompanying the IG at the high-level session are Mohammed Amin, Director of Criminal Investigations, Rosemary Kuraru, Director of the National Forensic Laboratory, Barasa Walumoli, Director of Planning at the DCI, Ibrahim Jillo, Director of the National Central Bureau, John Marete, Director of Liaison and Corporate Communications at the DCI, James Muriithi, Lawrence Some, and Chege Wanjiku.

The delegation was received and is being supported by Amb. Jessica M. Gakinya and Billy Mathu – Kenya Mission in Rabat and Eva Nthoki – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi.