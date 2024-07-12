IG Koome Resigns In Major Shake Up In Security

President William Ruto Friday announced the resignation of Inspector General of police Japhet Koome in changes in the National Police Service.

Ruto also made changes in Kenya Prisons Service after sending home the Commissioner General Brig John Warioba.

In his own circle, he transferred the commander of his security team- Presidential Escort Unit William Yiampoi.

In the changes, Ruto announced he accepted the resignation of Koome as the Inspector General of the National Police Service.

“To facilitate the transition within the top leadership of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), our primary homeland security agencies, the Head of State and Government has issued Executive Order No. 7 of 2024. appointments/designations within the specified institutions and positions have been made,” said State House spokesman Hussein Mohamed.

Koome’s position will be filled by a person Ruto will nominate and send a name to Parliament for vetting.

Ruto had held a series of meetings with some of the affected officials before making the announcement.

The changes were expected following pressure coming out of anti-tax protests.

With the killing of more than 43 people, the changes were expected.

In the changes the president appointed senior prisons officer and the newly appointed commandant of Kenya prisons college Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the new Commissioner General of prisons to replace Warioba who proceeds on terminal leave.

The president announced he appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Douglas Kanja as the acting IG to replace Koome.

Koome had assumed the position in October 2022. He is the third IG to leave office before finishing his term.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Administration Police Service Noor Gabow was redeployed to the Public Service.

He is likely to get a new appointment. And upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, Ruto designated commandant General Service Unit Eliud Lagat as the DIG Kenya Police and James Kamau as the acting DIG APS.

The positions have to be filled competitively. This means the commission will declare them vacant and invite applicants for consideration before it names the winner.

State House said Ruto also, on behalf of the National Security Council (NSC), noted the changes effected within the security sector.

In the changes, Director of operations at police headquarters Renson Lolmodoon was named the new commandant of GSU while the head of the Border Police Unit Gilbert Masengeli was named the commandant Administration Police Training Campus in Embakasi.

Ruto’s head of security Yiampoi was moved to police headquarters and named the director of operations while Muranga police boss David Mathiu was named the commandant national police leadership academy in Ngong.

More changes are expected in the coming days.

“His Excellency the President has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Inspector-General of the National Police Service for the service he has rendered to the nation and has extended his best wishes for success in all his future pursuits.”

“The changes notified within our homeland security agencies take effect immediately,” the statement said.