Ilyasah Shabazz Siblings: Carrying the Torch of Malcolm X’s Legacy

Ilyasah Shabazz is an American author, community organizer, social activist and motivational speaker.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1962, and witnessed the assassination of her father, Malcolm X, at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan at the age of 2.

After Malcolm X’s death, the family moved to Mount Vernon, New York where Shabazz had an apolitical upbringing.

Shabazz is an award-winning author who has written several books, including her memoir, Growing Up X, children’s books about her father and mother’s childhoods, and a young adult novel, X.

She is a trustee for the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

As an inspirational speaker, Shabazz shares the legacy of her parents and advocates for youth and women’s empowerment.

Siblings

Ilyasah has four siblings. Her oldest sister is Attallah Shabazz, born in 1958, who is an activist, actress and public speaker.

The second oldest sister is Qubilah Shabazz, born in 1960, who is an entrepreneur and activist.

Ilyasah’s fourth daughter is Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, born in 1964, who is an educator and activist. fourth daughter is Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, born in 1964, who is an educator and activist.

Ilyasah’s only brother is Malcolm Shabazz, born in 1984, who tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 29.

The Shabazz siblings were raised by their mother, Dr. Betty Shabazz, after the assassination of their father, Malcolm X, in 1965.

Career

Shabazz began her professional career in the entertainment industry, serving as Vice President for SME Entertainment, Director of Operations for KEDAR Entertainment, Coordinator of Promotions & Marketing for Pendulum and as a production assistant for Spike Lee’s production company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.

Also Read: Jean Kennedy Smith Siblings: The Enduring Bond of the Kennedy Siblings

She then transitioned to education, working as the coordinator for the Office of Academic Affairs of the City University of New York.

In this role, Shabazz organized training workshops to encourage higher education for inner-city high school dropouts.

She has worked for over a dozen years with the city of Mount Vernon, serving in various roles such as Director of Public Relations, Director of Public Affairs and Special Events and Director of Cultural Affairs.

As an author, Shabazz wrote the memoir “Growing Up X” in 2002, which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

She has since authored several children’s books and a young adult novel about her father Malcolm X.

Shabazz is a trustee for the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, the Malcolm X Foundation and the Harlem Symphony Orchestra.

She is also an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice as of 2017.

Personal life

Shabazz has been married to Khalil Gibran Muhammad since 2001.

Khalil is a professor of history, race and public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Together, Ilyasah and Khalil have three children: Bettina Casado, Malcolm Casado and Amiri Casado.

Shabazz and her husband have worked together to continue the legacy of her parents, Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz, through their activism, writing, and community engagement.

Shabazz has spoken about the importance of family and raising her children to be socially conscious and engaged citizens.

She has shared how her own upbringing after the tragic loss of her father has influenced her approach to parenting.

The Shabazz-Muhammad family resides in New York.

Ilyasah and Khalil have collaborated on various projects, including co-authoring a children’s book about Malcolm X’s childhood.

They are dedicated to empowering the next generation and making a positive impact in their community.