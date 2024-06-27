Jean Kennedy Smith Siblings: The Enduring Bond of the Kennedy Siblings

Jean Kennedy Smith was an American diplomat, activist, and humanitarian who served as United States Ambassador to Ireland from 1993 to 1998.

She was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald, and the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Senator Edward M. Kennedy.

As ambassador, Smith played a key role in the Northern Ireland peace process, including persuading the Clinton administration to grant a visa to Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams in 1994.

She was awarded honorary Irish citizenship in 1998 in recognition of her service.

Smith founded Very Special Arts (VSA), an internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to creating a society where people with disabilities can engage with the arts.

In 2011, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President Barack Obama for her work with VSA and the disabled community.

Siblings

Jean’s siblings included her eldest brother, John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States until his assassination in 1963.

Her older sister, Rosemary Kennedy, had intellectual disabilities and underwent a lobotomy as a young adult, which left her incapacitated for the rest of her life.

Another older sister, Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, married William Cavendish, Marquess of Hartington, but he was killed in World War II.

Kathleen later died in a plane crash in France at age 28.

Jean’s older brother, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., was killed in action during World War II when his plane exploded over the English Channel.

Her younger brother, Robert F. Kennedy, served as a U.S. Senator and was a 1968 presidential candidate before being assassinated while campaigning.

The youngest of the Kennedy siblings, Edward “Ted” M. Kennedy, served as a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts for over 40 years.

Jean also had an older sister, Patricia Kennedy Lawford, who married actor Peter Lawford.

Also Read: Alex Pettyfer Siblings: Get to Know James Ireland and Sophie Pettyfer

Career

Jean had a distinguished career as a diplomat and humanitarian:

She served as the United States Ambassador to Ireland from 1993 to 1998, playing a key role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

As ambassador, Jean advocated for the Clinton administration to grant a visa to Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams in 1994, which was seen as a pivotal step in the peace process.

She founded Very Special Arts (VSA) in 1974, an internationally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to creating a society where people with disabilities can engage with the arts.

Jean was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by President Barack Obama for her work with VSA and the disabled community.

Prior to her diplomatic and humanitarian work, she campaigned for her brother John F. Kennedy’s presidential bid in 1960 and accompanied him on his historic visit to Ireland in 1963.

Jean also served on the boards of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Personal life

Jean was married to Stephen Edward Smith from 1956 until his death in 1990.

Together they had four children: Stephen Edward Smith Jr. (born 1957), William Kennedy Smith (born 1960), Amanda Mary Sleeper (born 1967) and Kym Maria (born 1972).

Stephen was a businessman and political advisor who managed the Kennedy family’s financial and political interests.

He played a key role in Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 presidential campaign.

William Kennedy Smith gained national attention in 1991 when he was accused of rape, though he was later acquitted.

The high-profile case brought increased media scrutiny to the Kennedy family.

Jean’s children and grandchildren have continued the family’s legacy of public service and advocacy.

Her son Stephen Jr. has worked in business and philanthropy, while Amanda and Kym have been involved in education and the arts.

Despite the challenges and tragedies that have affected the Kennedy family over the generations, Jean remained a steadfast matriarch and dedicated public servant until her death in 2020 at the age of 92.