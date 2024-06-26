Alex Pettyfer Siblings: Get to Know James Ireland and Sophie Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer is a British actor and model.

He rose to prominence in 2006 when he was cast as the lead character Alex Rider in the film adaptation of the novel Stormbreaker, for which he was nominated for a Young Artist Award and an Empire Award.

Pettyfer has since appeared in several other films, including I Am Number Four, Beastly, Magic Mike, and The I-Land.

He has also worked as a model, appearing in campaigns for brands like Burberry.

Pettyfer was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England in 1990.

He began his career as a child model and actor, appearing in school plays and television productions before landing his breakthrough role in Stormbreaker at age 15.

Pettyfer has since continued to act in both film and television, establishing himself as a versatile performer.

Siblings

Pettyfer has two siblings. One is his younger half-brother named James Ireland, who is a budding tennis player.

James is the son of Pettyfer’s mother Lee Robinson and her second husband, property developer Michael Ireland.

Pettyfer also has a younger sister named Sophie Pettyfer, though no additional details about her are provided.

Career

Pettyfer began his career as a child model, appearing in ads for Gap’s children’s range starting at age 7.

He later modeled for Burberry to fund his travels. He transitioned to acting, making his TV debut at age 13 in the UK drama, Tom Brown’s Schooldays.

Pettyfer breakthrough role came at age 15 when he was cast as the lead character Alex Rider in the film, Stormbreaker, for which he received nominations for a Young Artist Award and an Empire Award.

Pettyfer has since appeared in numerous films, including “I Am Number Four, Beastly, Magic Mike, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Endless Love, Elvis & Nixon, The Strange Ones and The Last Witness.

In 2018, he made his directorial debut with the crime drama, Back Roads, which he also starred in and produced.

Pettyfer has worked with acclaimed directors and co-starred alongside renowned actors throughout his career.

He is known for his intense performances and striking good looks, which have earned him a devoted fanbase.

Awards and accolades

Pettyfer has received several awards and accolades for his acting work.

He was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in an International Feature Film – Leading Young Actor or Actress for his role in the film, Stormbreaker, and nominated for an Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer for the same film.

Pettyfer won the First Prize for Best Feature at the Rhode Island International Film Festival for his directorial debut, Back Roads.

He received two nominations at the Garden State Film Festival and New York City International Film Festival for Best Actor for his performance in The Last Witness.

Pettyfer won the LAIFF October Award for Best Actor for The Last Witness, the Jury Prize for Best Lead Actor at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival for Endless Love and the Annual Award for Best Actor in a Lead Role at the Nightlight Impact Awards for The Last Witness.

He also won the October Award for Best Acting Ensemble at the Rome International Movie Awards for The Last Witness.

Personal life

Pettyfer’s current girlfriend is model Alana Felisberto.

The two were spotted together in New York City in September 2023, shortly after Pettyfer’s divorce from his ex-wife Toni Garrn.

Prior to his relationship with Alana Felisberto, Pettyfer was engaged to German model Toni Garrn.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve 2019 and married in October 2020, but divorced in April 2023 after two years of marriage.

Before Toni Garrn, Pettyfer was engaged to models Marloes Horst and Riley Keough. He has also dated actresses Dianna Agron and Emma Roberts.