Exclusive: Images of Daddy Owen, Charlene Ruto’s ‘Introduction Ceremony’ Emerge

Images from a ceremony held at gospel artist Daddy Owen’s home in Kakamega have emerged.

The ceremony sparked speculation after it was said that first daughter Charlene Ruto was in attendance.

Kenyans on social media said the singer introduced the first daughter to his family over the festive season. Many believed it was a formal introduction.

Charlene wore a red dress while the singer had on a brown and black designer shirt and a black hat.

In November, the two were spotted playing basketball and had many talking.

Speaking to Milele FM, the Mbona singer declined to comment on the matter.

He said, “No, it’s just work. Apart from being friends, we have many projects we’re working on together… It’s not necessary that every time you see me with someone, they have to be more than a friend.”

Daddy Owen separated from his then wife, Farida Wambui, back in 2021.

Here are pictures from the December 23 ceremony: