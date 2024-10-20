Impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua Speaks Out After Hospital Discharge

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken for the first time since being hospitalized after experiencing a sudden illness.

Gachagua, who was admitted to Karen Hospital on Thursday, revealed that he has since been discharged.

The incident occurred on Thursday during a lunch break in the Senate, where Gachagua was defending himself against 11 charges.

Speaking to the media, Gachagua explained that he fell ill shortly after finishing his lunch and while on his way to his office to collect notes.

“I had just finished lunch and was heading to the office when I suddenly felt intense chest pain,” Gachagua said.

“I sat down, but the pain persisted.”

He quickly called Dr. Gikonyo, describing his symptoms over the phone.

As they spoke, Gachagua said he began experiencing shortness of breath, prompting the doctor to advise him to go to the hospital immediately.

“By the time I arrived, I was in severe pain and struggling to breathe,” Gachagua recounted. “Dr. Gikonyo and his team were waiting for me. They examined me quickly and decided I needed to be admitted right away for observation and treatment.”

According to Gachagua, the doctor later told him that if he had delayed by just 20 minutes, his condition could have worsened significantly.

Although his doctors recommended that he stay in the hospital longer for further observation, Gachagua requested to be discharged so he could receive treatment at home, which is near the hospital.

“Dr. Gikonyo would have preferred I stay, but I feel stable enough to be monitored from home, just in case anything happens,” he added.

Despite being absent, the Senate upheld his impeachment.

He failed a case where the court temporarily suspended the implementation of the Senate’s resolution upholding the impeachment.

Justice Chacha Mwita also stopped any appointments for a replacement.

Mwita further certified the case as raising substantial questions of law and public interest.

Consequently, he directed the file to be placed before Chief Justice Martha Koome to appoint a bench of an uneven number of judges to hear the matter.

Gachagua obtained the order to stop the planned swearing-in of his predecessor.