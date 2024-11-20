Improve Stockpile Management of Small Arms and Light Weapons for Safer Region, PS Omollo Says 

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo Wednesday asked regional agencies to enhance border controls and strengthen legal frameworks to address growing threat posed by illicit arms and light weapons.

He also asked the concerned parties to promote responsible transfers of small arms and light weapons to address this growing threat effectively.

Omollo also underscored the importance of improving stockpile management and implementing comprehensive disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) programs to empower individuals and communities to lead peaceful and productive lives.

“We have been implementing robust measures to curb illicit trade of small arms and light weapons, and many member states continue strengthening their national frameworks in collective efforts to promote regional security,” he said.

He made the remarks when he opened the Forum of Small Arms and Light Weapons Experts Meeting in Nairobi.

The forum brings together regional stakeholders to discuss collaborative strategies to combat the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons, a critical issue affecting peace and security in the region.

Omollo highlighted Kenya’s belief that through collective efforts, substantial progress can be made in reducing the accessibility of illicit arms and curbing their devastating impact on societies.

“Kenya committed to working closely with all member states and relevant partners to enhance coordination and bolster our collective efforts to improve information sharing and respond to the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons,” he said.

Accompanying Dr. Omollo were Jean Pierre Betindji, Executive Secretary of the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA), and Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons (KNFP) Jacinta Muthoni.

Since the establishment of RECSA in 2005, significant strides have been made in addressing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Dr. Omollo acknowledged the robust measures Kenya and other member states have implemented to curb illicit arms trade, enhance national frameworks, and promote regional security.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s unwavering commitment to regional collaboration in tackling this challenge and called for enhanced efforts to sustain the gains achieved thus far.

The meeting is supposed to among others do the validation of the draft action plan on Weapons and Ammunition Management in the Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration context and the validation of the draft regional harmonized reporting tool of the Nairobi Protocol.

“These documents reflect extensive efforts by the Secretariat to provide a clear framework and I encourage each of you to examine these drafts critically and that these tools meet the practical needs and operational realities of our work in the field,” said Omollo.

Ahead of Friday’s major meeting to be attended regional ministers in charge of security docket, the meeting will review essential reports on the security status of the RECSA region, the progress on previous Council of Ministers resolutions, the comprehensive RECSA annual report and the report on the review of the agreement establishing RECSA.

The review offers a valuable opportunity to assess achievements, identify areas that need additional attention and refine strategies, Omollo added.

He asked the participants to look at the importance of their role in supporting the RECSA Secretariat and identify ways to enhance its capacity, ensuring it has the framework needed to carry out its vital work.