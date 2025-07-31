Inside Bill To Replace BCLB With Gambling Regulatory Authority

The National Assembly is currently reviewing a proposed law that seeks to overhaul the gambling sector in Kenya. The Gambling Control Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 70 of 2023) aims to regulate betting, casinos, public lotteries, and prize competitions, while also establishing a new oversight body—the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Kenya.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Members of Parliament debated the mediated version of the Bill during the afternoon session.

Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, while moving the motion to adopt the Mediation Committee’s report, said the new authority will take over from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) and will be tasked with licensing and regulating all gambling activities across the country.

Thuku explained that the committee had reviewed a proposal from the Senate to amend Clause 5 of the Bill to allow county governments more authority in gambling regulation, including developing their own laws and issuing licenses. However, the committee decided to retain the original wording, keeping licensing under the national authority while giving counties the role of issuing trade permits. “We also recommended a clear definition of both a license and a trade permit in Clause 2,” he said.

Thuku urged lawmakers to approve the Bill, saying it would provide a clear legal framework for gambling regulation, balancing the industry’s economic benefits with the need to protect consumers.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah seconded the motion, emphasizing that existing efforts by the BCLB to manage the industry have fallen short. “We need a strong law that discourages irresponsible gambling. You can try it once, but it shouldn’t become a daily habit. It’s not right that media houses encourage betting from as early as 5 am,” he said.

Seme MP James Nyikal warned that if passed, the Bill would need to be amended within six months to introduce stricter measures. He proposed setting an age limit for gambling, punishing operators who allow underage gamblers, and raising the minimum betting amount to make it less accessible to youth.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi echoed similar concerns. “Just like we did with alcohol, we should set the gambling age limit at 21,” she said. Elachi also supported increasing the minimum amount required to place a bet. “Getting Sh50 is not easy. We must stop exposing our youth to this. What we are doing is wrong.”

The National Assembly is expected to conclude its debate on the Gambling Control Bill next week.