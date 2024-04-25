IPA, Gun Association Launch Nationwide Tree Planting Exercise

The International Police Association Kenya Section in partnership with the National Gun Owners (NGAO) Association of Kenya launched a nationwide tree planting project aimed at increasing the tree population in the country.

The event was conducted at the NGAO Shooting Range at Kirigiti in Kiambu County.

The exercise spearheaded by the International Police Association (IPA) Kenya is an international event dubbed “Plant a tree-green IPA” and is being conducted in 71 countries worldwide.

April 22 is Earth Day and in celebration of this day, the Socio-cultural Commission Green IPA Project organized the global event to promote the project globally to local communities, schools/colleges and at the same time bring our colleagues, their families, and friends together to participate in tree planting.

The IPA Section aims to plant 500,000 tree seedlings in all police establishments and respective neighbouring public institutions across the country and will be conducted in all regions countrywide.

More specifically, the idea is for all IPA members around the world to plant at least one tree in their regions, in partnership with governmental and non-governmental organizations on a scale determined by individual sections/regions.

Former Lungalunga Member of Parliament Khatib Mwashetani, said the IPA Green Project is well aligned with the government’s greening agenda.

He said the project was the only way to sustainable resource utilization and environmental conservation.

The IPA Kenya Section was led by the President Alfred Osur, and the Secretary-General Jared Ojuok while the NGAO team was led by the chairman, Martin Chengo, and the Secretary-General Ahmed Shamsuddin.

Osur said that the IPA Kenya Section had taken the initiative in leading the world in the project and at the same exercise shall be repeated across the country.

The NGAO chairman on his part said that, “tree planting is associated with astounding benefits in our communities, other than being an avenue of environmental conservation, its social benefits cannot be discounted because they are monumental.”

The IPA Section Kenya has been conducting similar events since the year 2018 and so far has seen the growth of over two million seedlings.

Other partners include De La Calexo Africa, Pembe, Kenya Scouts, and the Kenya Institute of Foreign Languages.

“As police officers, we want people to understand there is a very direct link between the way we manage our forest resources and peace,” said Ojuok.

He said the respective commands will receive the seedlings and plant them in their compounds thereby supporting the sustainability of the project.

He said the project will help communities create an environment that is friendly and healthy for habitation, reduce carbon gases to stop global warming, regulate rain season and boost agricultural produce, improve food production, revive the country’s economy, provide wood fuel for schools, and to ensure soil and water conservation.

The main idea is to have maximum public participation in the spirit of police–public partnership, thereby creating strong linkages essential for Community Policing.

The programme was launched simultaneously by the County Police Commanders in all Counties where the long rains season has commenced.