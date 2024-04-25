Drama as MP Robert Ngui’s Bodyguard is Robbed of Gun, Cash in Robbery in Syokimau

Police are investigating claims by a police bodyguard attached to Yatta Member of Parliament Robert Ngui that he was robbed of his pistol loaded with 15 bullets.

The constable of police said he was attacked and robbed of the Jericho pistol as he walked from rental houses belonging to the MP in Syokimau, Machakos County on April 22.

The MP was present at the time of the attack, police said. The officer said he was attacked on daytime by three men who were riding on a motorcycle and were armed with a pistol.

He could not fight back because the gang was the first one to cock and point the pistol at him at close range. After trailing him for a small distance, the gang pulled ahead of him before one of them pointed a gun at him.

The gang then demanded cash and mobile phones from him. He said in the process, one caliber of 9mm fell off the gang’s pistol.

But one of the gunmen picked it. They then at gunpoint robbed him of his Tecno spark 10C mobile phone and Sh15,600.

All along they did not know he was armed. It was at that point they detected the pistol on his waist and grabbed it.

The officer said he feared reaching for it given the gang had pointed a pistol at him and the rule is whoever points such weapon at you has to be listened to for safety.

The gang grabbed the pistol and other valuables and sped off toward Olonyiri area, he told police. A search was conducted in the area in vain.

Police said they are investigating and looking for the gang. Teams of detectives have been reviewing security camera footages in the area as part of the hunt on the gang.

Police fear the weapon will be used in committing crimes in the city and other parts. Last week, a pistol that had been robbed from a police officer in Murang’a in 2019 was recovered in a bush in Meru. It is not clear how it was dumped in the area, police said adding an investigation had been launched.

The weapon, which had two bullets was taken for ballistic tests to establish if it has been used in crimes and if so how many.