    IPOA Launches Investigation Into Tragic Death Of Kabarak University Student In Police Vehicle Incident

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments1 Min Read
    FILE IMAGE OF A POLICE ROADBLOCK

    The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has initiated an investigation into the death of Kabarak University student, who died Sunday after being struck by a police vehicle.

    Joshua Plimo was a first-year Pharmacy student at Kabarak University.

    The incident which occurred along Nakuru-Ravine highway at 9pm on Saturday was recorded at the Menengai Police Station under OB no. 02/19/11/2023.

    Witnesses reported that the police van, identifiable by government registration plates, allegedly lost control and struck Plimo after missing a speed bump.

    Plimo was quickly transported to the university’s sanatorium where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

    The postmortem examination is scheduled for today and IPOA officers will be present.

    Anne Makori, Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, has urged individuals with any information related to the incident to come forward.

    In a public statement, Makori emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the investigation process.

    “The Authority also pleads with the aggrieved persons to remain calm and further calls on any person who may have information crucial to this investigation, to freely volunteer investigation by calling our toll-free line, 1559,” Makori says.

    Convicted Pedophile of American Origin Terry Ray Charged with Defiling Three-year-old in Athi River

