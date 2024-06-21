IPOA Launches Probe into Killing of Anti-Finance Bill Protester Rex Kanyike

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the alleged shooting of an Anti-Finance Bill protestor on Thursday.

The authority also noted that it was looking into serious injuries documented during the protests.

Cops are said to have fatally shot Rex Kanyike, an unarmed protester, along Moi Avenue at about 7 pm.

Witnesses said a plain clothes police officer was behind the shooting.

An aerial video captured the moment the officer shot at the victim.

A group of protesters had earlier been pushed by police from parts of Kenyatta Avenue, City Hall Way and other places they had gathered to air their opposition to the Bill when they gathered outside Moi Avenue.

Witnesses said it was then that a police officer in a cap and plain clothes emerged and started to shoot at the group while dispersing them.

Rex was hit in the leg and fell on the road crying for help. The crowd was generally peaceful.

Other protesters stepped in to help and rushed him to Bliss Hospital Moi Avenue where he was pronounced dead while being attended to.

Officials at the hospital said a patient was brought into the facility by members of the public while unconscious with an injury on the thigh of his left leg but succumbed to the same while undergoing treatment.

The body was moved to City mortuary pending an autopsy.

IPOA has however, commended police for the “visible restraint” unlike in the past. The authority also condoled with the family and friends of the 29-year-old man.

“Lastly, the Authority condoles wit the family of Mr Masai, friends and all Kenyans affected by the unfortunate event. IPOA further wishes quick recovery to all the persons who were injured,” it said.

Kenyans have vowed to reveal the identity of the cop said to have shot Rex.