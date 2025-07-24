IPOA Report Reveals 65 Deaths, 513 Injuries During June–July Protests

A new report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed that 65 people lost their lives, while 513 others were injured during protests held in June and July 2025 across the country.

According to the IPOA Monitoring Report on Police Response to Public Protests, only five of the 65 deaths were officially reported to the Authority by the National Police Service (NPS), raising concerns about accountability.

“The failure to notify IPOA of deaths undermines independent oversight, violates legal reporting obligations, and signals a worrying culture of non-compliance. Out of the 65 documented fatalities, the Authority has attended 61 autopsies and will attend the remaining when they are scheduled,” the report states.

The protests were held on June 12, June 17, June 25, and July 7 in different parts of the country. The highest number of deaths occurred during the Saba Saba protests on July 7, when 41 people were killed. Another 23 lives were lost on June 25 as Kenyans marked the deaths of youth killed during the 2024 anti-finance bill protests. One death was reported during the June 17 demonstrations.

The report shows that a total of 342 civilians and 171 police officers were injured during the protests. June 25 saw the highest number of injuries, with 195 civilians and 99 law enforcers wounded. On July 7, 146 civilians and 72 police officers were injured. Only one civilian injury was reported on June 17, while the June 12 protests ended without casualties.

On incidents involving public facilities, the report notes that police officers lobbed teargas near a medical camp at Jamia Mosque, disrupting operations. At the same time, Kitengela Sub-County Hospital was attacked by unknown individuals who vandalized property and caused disruption.

IPOA further observed that some officers wore face coverings, moved in unmarked vehicles, and concealed their station identities and vehicle number plates during operations.

The report also documented 1,126 arrests across the country, with 223 suspects charged in court for various offences related to the protests.

To protect public infrastructure, armed police deployed tear gas, razor wire, water cannons, and used full protective gear including shields and helmets. Support vehicles were also on standby for logistics.

However, IPOA noted the absence of police ambulances at protest scenes and confirmed that officers did not offer first aid to the injured. It also found that police officers were not provided with meals during the protest response.