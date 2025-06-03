IRA Lists Licensed Microinsurance Companies For 2025

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has released the official list of licensed microinsurance companies allowed to operate in Kenya in 2025.

In a public notice issued on June 3, 2025, IRA Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Kiptum said the list was published in accordance with Section 184 of the Insurance Act.

“Pursuant to Section 184 of the Insurance Act, the Commissioner of Insurance gives notice that the following microinsurance companies are licensed to transact insurance business in Kenya in the year 2025,” the statement read.

The six microinsurance companies licensed to operate in Kenya in 2025 are APA Microinsurance Limited, Birdview Microinsurance Limited, Britam Microinsurance Company (Kenya) Limited, CIC Microinsurance Limited, Star Discover Microinsurance Limited, and Turaco Microinsurance Limited. Microinsurance is tailored to serve low-income individuals and small businesses by offering affordable protection against risks such as health emergencies, agricultural losses, and property damage.

In March, the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) published a comprehensive list of 559 licensed insurers and insurance intermediaries for the year 2025. The list includes a wide range of service providers such as medical insurance companies, insurance brokers, motor assessors, insurance surveyors, and risk managers.

Among the licensed reinsurance companies for the year are Continental Reinsurance Limited, East Africa Reinsurance Company Limited, Ghana Reinsurance Company (Kenya) Limited, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited, and ZEP-Re, also known as PTA Reinsurance Company. Notably, Birdview Microinsurance Limited appears under both microinsurance providers and general insurers.

For risk management services, the companies licensed include Alpha Risk Management, Clairvoyant Risk Management and Consulting, Elex Engineering Services, Minet Kenya Consulting, Protectors Ltd, Prudential Risk Consulting, Quantarisk, Riskways Limited, Ronny Loss Assessors, Safety Surveyors, Sealmark Security Consultants, and Wela Engineering Risk Manager.

In the category of claims settling agents, the licensed firms are Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprises Limited, Axios Risk Solutions, Bima Claims Settling Agents, Cigna International Health Services Kenya, CSL Services Limited, Independent Adjusters Kenya, Insurance Administration Exchange (Africa), Kenbright Medical Claims Settlement Agent, Masterclass Claims Services, Minet Kenya Consulting, and Zamara Actuaries, Administrators and Consultants.