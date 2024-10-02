Iran launches missile attack on Israel

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel Tuesday. Sirens sounded across the country as CNN teams on the ground saw dozens of missiles over the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack focused on Israeli security and military targets and was in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others.

The Israeli military — which initially estimated about 180 missiles were fired at Israel — said the attack “will have consequences.”

Earlier, the US said it believed Iran was preparing an imminent ballistic missile attackagainst Israel, following Israel’s launch of aground operation in southern Lebanon targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israeli officials described the ground offensive in Lebanon as “localized raids.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said its missile strike on Israel was in defense of Iran’s interests and citizens, warning on X that the operation on Tuesday was “only a portion of our power.”

“This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran. To let (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu know that Iran is not belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat,” he wrote. “Do not enter into a conflict with Iran.”

In a message posted on X, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in Hebrew that the “blows” against Israel would become “stronger and more painful.”

“With God’s help, the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime,” he said.

The barrage comes after Israel launched a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Israel killed Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike last Friday and decimated the leadership of the most powerful paramilitary force in the Middle East — ratcheting up fears of a new regional war.

About 6,000 Americans have reached out to the US State Department for further information about potentially departing Lebanon, spokesperson Matthew Miller said Tuesday.

Not all of those who have registered on the form are actively seeking assistance to leave the country that is under increasing Israeli assault.

The US is “working with airlines to provide additional flights with more seats for American citizens, and it’s something that we hope to turn on in the next few days,” Miller said.

People are just looking for information. They’re looking for options. There are a number of American citizens who live in Lebanon who have lived there for years and may not want to depart the country,” he added.

Miller said Monday that the US is “not evacuating American citizens from Lebanon at this time.”

“We always conduct a prudent planning process. We have been doing that for some months, going all the way back to October 7. But at this time, there’s still commercial options available,” he said.

He reiterated on Tuesday that Beirut’s airport is still open as he outlined efforts to get more seats for Americans.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted three Israeli military bases around Tel Aviv during a wave of missile launches Tuesday, according to the semi-official Iranian media outlet Mehr News.

The Israeli military has initially estimated that Iran fired about 180 missiles.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Iranian missile attack against Israel “totally unacceptable” and added that the “entire world should condemn it.”

Blinken said this attack included “some 200 ballistic missiles.” Israel initially estimated that 180 missiles were launched at the country.

Israel “effectively defeated this attack,” Blinken added.

Blinken was speaking at the State Department ahead of a meeting with the Indian external affairs minister.

US Navy destroyers fired roughly a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles that were launched toward Israel on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday.

The US currently has three guided-missile destroyers operating in the eastern Mediterranean: USS Arleigh Burke, USS Cole and USS Bulkeley. According to Ryder, the destroyers involved were the USS Bulkeley and USS Cole.

Ryder also said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke a second time on Tuesday with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after speaking with him before Iran’s attack.

US destroyers also took part in intercepting Iran’s barrage of ballistic missiles and drones on April 13, shooting down several of the missiles launched at Israel. Hamas praised the launch of Iranian missiles toward Israel on Tuesday, saying they avenged the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander in Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Those three figures have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in recent weeks and days, tipping the region closer toward a multi-front conflict.

“We affirm that this honorable Iranian response is a strong message to the Zionist enemy and its fascist government, on the path to deterring them and curbing their terrorism, as their crimes, arrogance, and violations of international laws and humanitarian norms have exceeded all limits,” Hamas said in a statement.

Some context: Israel has been engaged in a war against the militant group in Gaza since Hamas’ attacks on October 7 last year.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has meanwhile exchanged tit-for-tat attacks on Israel’s northern border since the same date, in solidarity with Hamas, and those confrontations have escalated in recent weeks.

Israel will carry out a “significant response” to Iran’s attack, an Israeli official told CNN Tuesday. Those warnings echoed the message from Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, who said in a televised message on Tuesday that “this attack will have consequences.”

“We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide,” Hagari said.

The barrage of missiles fired at Israel on Tuesday evening caused citizens to rush to cover, but the Israeli military has said that no new attacks have been identified and it is safe for people to leave their shelters.

Jordan’s military said in a statement that all units and formations in its armed forces’ general command have been put on “on high alert to confront any attempts that threaten the security and stability of the kingdom.”

Citing a military source in the armed forces general command, the statement added:

“The General Command is closely monitoring the developments occurring in the region and has taken necessary precautionary measures to build and support front-line units on the border fronts to protect the homeland.”

