Isaiah Trufant Siblings: Meet Desmond and Marcus Trufant

Isaiah Trufant is an American former professional football player known for his role as a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL) and the United Football League (UFL).

Born on December 9, 1982, in Tacoma, Washington, he grew up in a family deeply immersed in football.

Trufant attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Tacoma, where he showcased his athletic talents alongside his brothers.

He later played college football at Eastern Washington University in the Big Sky Conference before entering the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent.

Isaiah is the middle child in a trio of brothers who all built notable careers in professional football.

His older brother, Marcus Trufant, born in 1980, played 10 seasons as a cornerback primarily with the Seattle Seahawks, earning All-Pro honors.

His younger brother, Desmond Trufant, born in 1990, was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and became a Pro Bowl cornerback.

The three brothers, all Tacoma natives and Wilson High School alumni, were often compared for their similar playing styles and shared passion for the game.

A memorable family moment came when Isaiah faced Marcus during a 2012 matchup between the New York Jets and the Seahawks.

Trufant’s professional career began in 2006 when he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

He appeared in games for the Browns in 2006 and 2007, contributing on special teams and as defensive depth.

In 2008, he joined the New York Jets, where he played 32 games over two seasons, recording 35 solo tackles, 11 assists, and two passes defended.

In 2012, he spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, briefly reuniting with his brother Marcus.

He later transitioned to the UFL, where he found greater success with the Virginia Destroyers.

He started for two seasons in the UFL, helping the team secure championships in 2009 and 2010.

His career spanned 39 NFL games and highlighted his resilience and versatility in rotational defensive roles.

At Eastern Washington University, Trufant earned First-Team All-Big Sky honors in both 2004 and 2005.

In the UFL, he won back-to-back championships with the Virginia Destroyers in 2009 and 2010.

His standout 2010 season earned him the UFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

His NFL career did not feature major individual honors, but his consistency and contribution to a notable football family remain central to his legacy.