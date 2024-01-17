Israel and Hamas Reach Humanitarian Aid Agreement for Gaza Amid Hostage Release Talks

Israel and Hamas have recently finalized an agreement, mediated by Qatar and France, to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the distressed Gaza Strip.

Qatari officials report that as part of the deal, medicines will be supplied to individuals held as hostages by Hamas. In reciprocation, Israel has agreed to permit additional essential supplies to enter Gaza, which has been grappling with severe conditions following more than three months of extensive Israeli bombardment.

Efforts to secure the release of hostages have gained momentum, with the U.S. expressing optimism about ongoing talks potentially leading to further hostage releases. The U.S. Middle East envoy engaged in discussions in Qatar, aiming to explore the possibility of a deal, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

The agreement on aid was officially announced by Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari. Under the terms, humanitarian supplies are scheduled to depart from Doha, Qatar, to Egypt on Wednesday. Subsequently, the aid will be transported to Gaza for distribution to civilians, while the agreed-upon medicines will reach Israeli captives, numbering over 132 individuals still held in Gaza.

The hostage situation stems from a series of raids in southern Israel on October 7, during which approximately 240 people were captured by Hamas, resulting in around 1,300 casualties, predominantly civilians. The Hostages Families HQ group highlighted the urgent medical needs of many abductees in a letter to Israel’s war cabinet after the ceasefire concluded last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that efforts were made to secure the needed medicines through David Barnea, head of Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad. Netanyahu expressed gratitude to those involved in the endeavor, as the attacks by Hamas in October triggered a significant Israeli bombardment in Gaza, causing a death toll surpassing 24,000, primarily comprising women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Palestinian officials state that 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced.

Despite increased aid reaching Gaza, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief characterizes the situation as “intolerable.” International pressure mounts on Israel to consider a ceasefire or pause in Gaza due to the extensive civilian suffering. Even the United States, a close ally that traditionally supports Israel’s right to self-defense, has conveyed concerns to Prime Minister Netanyahu about the disproportionately high civilian death toll.

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cited UN figures indicating that 90% of the population in Gaza faces severe food insecurity, emphasizing the urgent need for increased supplies, including food, water, and medicine. The plea underscores the critical situation in Gaza and the international community’s call for addressing the humanitarian crisis.