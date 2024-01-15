Israel-Gaza Conflict Enters Grim Milestone: 100 Days of Unrelenting Strife

Today marks the 100th day since Israel initiated its offensive on Gaza, leaving a devastating impact on the region. The death toll among Palestinians has surged to nearly 24,000, with over 65,000 tonnes of bombs wreaking havoc on the besieged enclave and its 2.3 million inhabitants confined to less than 400 square kilometers. This article delves into the grim details of the conflict, exploring its origins, the ongoing crisis, and the international response.

Israel’s Assault and Retaliation

The assault on Gaza commenced on October 7, triggered by an attack from the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, and other Palestinian groups. The initial attack claimed the lives of 1,140 people, while approximately 240 were captured. In response, Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign, exacerbating the already harsh siege imposed on Gaza since 2007. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s announcement on October 9, blocking essential supplies, further intensified the humanitarian crisis in the region.

THIS is what the world needs to know about the civilians in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/b8HOsstwqC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023

Ongoing Indiscriminate Campaign

Despite global condemnations and pleas from international organizations, Israel has persisted in its indiscriminate campaign, instilling terror among Gaza’s population. Entire multi-generation families have been wiped out, and vast urban and rural areas lay in ruins. The situation has led South Africa to accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza, with the matter being presented at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Defiant Stance and International Response

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the ICJ after both sides presented their cases, asserted, “No one will stop us, not The Hague, not the axis of evil, and not anyone else.” The “axis” reference points to Iran and its allied groups. Israel has oscillated between justifying its actions as self-defense and expressing efforts to minimize civilian casualties, straying far from initial statements about the various aspects of the conflict.

As the Israel-Gaza conflict reaches this disheartening milestone, the international community closely watches the developments at the ICJ. The enduring humanitarian crisis in Gaza demands urgent attention and a concerted effort to bring about a resolution that ensures the well-being of the civilian population.