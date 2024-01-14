Namibia Criticizes Germany’s Controversial Move in Israel Genocide Case at UN Court

Namibia has strongly condemned Germany for its decision to intervene on Israel’s behalf in a case accusing the country of committing genocide in Gaza. This move comes after Germany acknowledged its role in committing genocide in Namibia in 2021. President Hage Geingob has called on Germany to reconsider its involvement, citing moral inconsistencies and the need for Germany to fully atone for the Namibian genocide.

Historical Context

In 2021, Germany acknowledged committing genocide in Namibia during the early 20th century, where German colonizers massacred over 70,000 Herero and Nama people. This acknowledgment is considered the first genocide of the 20th century.

Namibia’s Condemnation

President Geingob criticized Germany’s decision to intervene in defense of Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and urged the country to reconsider. Geingob pointed out the moral inconsistency of supporting Israel while still addressing the atrocities committed in Namibia.

Germany’s Defense

The German government dismissed the accusations against Israel, labeling them as unfounded and politically motivated. Germany emphasized its commitment to the UN genocide convention, citing its historical responsibility due to the Holocaust. The government argued that Israel’s actions were in self-defense against Hamas attacks.

Israeli-Hamas Conflict

The current conflict between Israel and Hamas was triggered by an attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. The ensuing violence has led to a significant loss of life, with both sides presenting conflicting casualty figures. Israel contends that it is acting in self-defense, while Hamas accuses Israel of indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

South Africa’s Appeal to ICJ

In response to the scale of the Israeli response, South Africa submitted a case to the ICJ, alleging genocide by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. The case details a range of alleged offenses by Israel, including the indiscriminate killing of civilians and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

Israel’s Rejection and Counterclaim

Israel vehemently rejects the genocide allegations, deeming them baseless. The legal team argues that if anyone is guilty of genocide, it is Hamas. The ongoing legal dispute raises questions about accountability and responsibility in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.