Israel probe says army actions had ‘influence’ on killing of six hostages by Hamas

An investigation by the Israeli military has found that the actions of their forces on the ground likely influenced the killing of six hostages in Gaza in August by Hamas.

It said the “ground activities in the area, although gradual and cautious, had a circumstantial influence on the terrorists’ decision to murder the six hostages”.

The probe also found that the soldiers were unaware of the hostages’ presence when they began their operation in the Rafah area. The hostages’ bodies were later recovered.

The killings sparked anger in Israel, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets demanding the government reach a ceasefire deal.

In late August, the Israeli troops found the bodies in an underground shaft in the Tal al-Sultan area of Rafah. The military said they were killed just before the soldiers reached them.

The probe said that Israel’s chief of the general staff “concluded that this was a painful and tragic event, with the extremely difficult outcome of the brutal murder of six hostages by Hamas”.

In a statement, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the investigation proved once again that the return of all those captured by Hamas during its deadly 7 October 2023 attack on Israel would only be possible through a deal.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced increased pressure, with critics saying he has not done enough to secure the release of the hostages.

Israel responded to the Hamas attack by launching air strikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed during the 14-month war between Israel and Hamas, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says. Almost 2m people – 90% of the population – have been displaced, according to the UN.

The UN and aid agencies have described the humanitarian situation in the enclave as “apocalyptic” and warned on several occasions that Gazans are on “the brink of famine” – accusing Israel of deliberately obstructing aid deliveries – something Israel denies.

According to Israel, 251 Israelis and foreigners were seized in last year’s Hamas attack.

Ninety-six of them are believed to still be held, with the remainder released, rescued or their remains recovered. Sixty-two are believed by Israel to still be alive. Four other hostages have been held since 2014 and 2015.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages are continuing.

Mr Netanyahu recently said that there had been “some progress” but that he could not say when the talks would be concluded. So far no breakthrough has been achieved – despite Palestinian officials telling the BBC they were very close to reaching a deal.

By BBC News