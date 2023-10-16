Israel Says 199 Hostages in Gaza as Talks Continue on Aid to Civilians

Israel’s military has updated the number of people it believes are being held hostage in Gaza – up from 155 to 199.

They were kidnapped when Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel just over a week ago, killing more than 1,400 people.

More than 2,700 people in Gaza have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel, which is also blocking fuel, water, food and medical supplies from entering the territory.

Read: BBC Journalists Held at Gunpoint by Israeli Police

The UN says it is “deep in negotiations” to get the first aid into Gaza.

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas have denied earlier reports of a truce to allow some people out and aid in via the Rafah crossing.

Thousands of people have been gathering close to the crossing with Egypt in the hope of leaving Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel; On Sunday President Joe Biden called on Israel to exercise caution.

By BBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...