Israel says it targeted Hamas leadership in Qatar’s capital as blast heard in Doha

Israel announced Tuesday it conducted a precise strike targeting senior Hamas leadership on Tuesday.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

“Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence,” the IDF said.

The IDF did not provide a location for where the attack was conducted. It’s also unclear whether any target was killed in the strike.

A senior Hamas official confirmed to CNN that the group’s negotiators were targeted in Doha.

On Monday, Hamas’ chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha.

The attack appears to mark the first time Israel has launched an operation in Qatar.

By Agencies