Israel to close embassy in Ireland as it criticises ‘anti-Israel policies’

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin over “the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government”, its foreign minister has said.

Gideon Saar said the Republic of Ireland had crossed “every red line”.

In a statement, he said Israel’s ambassador to Dublin had been recalled in the past following what it called Ireland’s “unilateral decision to recognise a Palestinian state”.

He added that the decision followed Ireland’s announcement of its support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of “genocide”.

Mr Saar said: “The actions and anti-Semitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the de-legitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards.

“Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel.”

‘Ireland is pro-peace’

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Simon Harris said the decision by Israel to close its Irish embassy is “deeply regrettable”.

He also rejects that Ireland is anti-Israel.

‘Regret that decison’

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin has said there are no plans to close its embassy in Israel.

Martin said he had been informed by the government of Israel of its decision to close its embassy in Dublin.

He said: “I believe firmly in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication and regret that this decision has been taken.”

“Ireland’s position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all states to adhere to international humanitarian law.”

He said the continuation of the war in Gaza and the “loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law.”

He added: “It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Mr Martin said Ireland and Israel will continue to maintain diplomatic relations, adding: “Inherent in that is the right to agree and disagree on fundamental points.

On 7 October last year, Hamas launched an attack in southern Israel killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched a massive operation inside the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of eliminating Hamas.

So far, at least 44,875 people have been killed and more than 100,000 injured – mostly civilians, the Hamas-run health ministry says. The UN regards these figures as reliable.

By BBC News