It is ‘not over yet’: Israel Defence Minister Gallant

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he has completed an operational situation assessment with senior officials in Israel’s defence establishment.

“Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations,” he said.

However, he added: “The campaign is not yet over – we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command.

We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave [of the attack], and we did so successfully.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has in his first public response since the overnight attacks declared that the country “will win”.

“We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win,” the prime minister wrote in a brief post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By BBC News