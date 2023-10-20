Italy’s Prime Minister Announces Separation From Partner Following Off-Air Comments

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has declared her separation from her longtime partner, Andrea Giambruno, in the wake of explicit comments made off-air by Giambruno to female colleagues that were broadcast on a TV show.

Meloni revealed the split through her social media channels, stating that the relationship, which had endured for nearly a decade, had come to an end due to diverging paths.

She expressed gratitude to Giambruno for the years they spent together and for their daughter, Ginevra.

The couple initially met in 2015 and has a seven-year-old daughter.

In her post, Meloni addressed the recent scandal, remarking that while some had tried to weaken her by targeting her family, she emphasized the resilience of her position and the unity of her family.

Giambruno had faced controversy earlier this week when satirical TV program “Striscia La Notizia” aired off-camera comments he made. In the comments, he appeared to flirt with a female colleague and made explicit references to group sex. He also inquired about a colleague’s relationship status.

Despite the public controversy, Giambruno has not responded to Meloni’s social media announcement or the off-air comments that were broadcast.

This isn’t the first time Giambruno has sparked controversy, as he had previously made comments concerning a gang-rape case that drew criticism. Giorgia Meloni is known for her conservative beliefs and her opposition to same-sex parenting.

Following the separation announcement, Meloni received support from her political allies, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani sending their best wishes.

This situation has stirred up conversations about the culture of sexism and machismo in Italian television, particularly considering the connection of Giambruno’s workplace, Mediaset, to former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was criticized for debasing Italian television with such a culture.

