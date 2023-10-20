Lupita Nyong’o Announces Breakup With Boyfriend After Year-Long Relationship

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, have officially called it quits after approximately a year of being together, as confirmed by the actress herself on October 19.

Lupita chose to share this news through an emotionally charged Instagram post without explicitly mentioning her former partner’s name.

In her heartfelt message, she revealed her need to publicly acknowledge this personal truth and distance herself from someone she can no longer trust.

The actress reflected on the profound heartache she has endured, stemming from a love that was abruptly and painfully extinguished due to deception.

Despite her initial inclination to withdraw from the world and seek refuge in the shadows, Lupita courageously chose to confront the pain head-on.

While recognizing that there are greater global issues at hand, Lupita felt it was essential to express her personal truth. She acknowledged that the depth of her sorrow is a reflection of the depth of her capacity to love, and she has opted to face it with resilience, with the hope that this difficult period will eventually subside.

Lupita explained her decision to share her painful experience publicly as an effort to provide comfort, support, and wisdom to those who may be grappling with their own heartbreak.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass,” she wrote.

Lupita expressed the notion that a tender heart ultimately leads to fearlessness and hopes that this belief will hold true.

“The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak,” she shared.

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela’s relationship began several years ago when Selema Masekela, a TV host and designer, publicly confessed his admiration for Lupita Nyong’o in 2016.

Their connection transitioned from hypothetical to reality in March 2022 when Lupita attended the grand opening of Masekela’s surf apparel company, Mami Wata, in Venice, California. They openly expressed their love on Instagram in December 2022.

The relationship appeared to be thriving, with both celebrating each other’s birthdays with heartfelt messages. However, it has now come to an end, leaving Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela on separate paths.

