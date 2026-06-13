iTax System to Be Unavailable on Saturday Night

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a temporary interruption of services on its iTax platform to facilitate scheduled system maintenance.

In a public notice, KRA said the maintenance exercise will take place from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, to 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

“During this period, iTax will be unavailable,” KRA said in the notice.

The authority noted that the maintenance is expected to last approximately four hours and is aimed at enhancing the performance and reliability of the tax administration system.

KRA apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused to taxpayers and other users of the platform during the downtime.

“We regret any inconvenience caused,” the authority stated.

The iTax platform is the primary online system used by taxpayers to file returns, make tax payments, generate compliance certificates, and access various tax-related services.