J Prince, an influential American businessman, boasts a net worth of $25 million. He accumulated his wealth as the CEO of the Houston-based Rap-a-Lot Records. Renowned as one of the “godfathers of the rap music industry,” J Prince has also managed prominent boxers, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Shakur Stevenson.

J Prince Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth October 31, 1965 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Music Executive, Music Manager, Investor, Entrepreneur, A&R

Early Life

Prince, born James L. Smith on October 31, 1965, had a challenging upbringing. His mother, Sharon Johnson, was just sixteen when she had him, and the family lived in Houston’s Fifth Ward, a tough neighborhood known as “the Bloody Nickel.” Prince attended Kashmere High School, where he played football and took on odd jobs like mowing lawns and welding trucks. A significant tragedy struck when his older sister, Zenia, was killed by a train while walking home from junior high school.

After graduating from Kashmere High, Prince briefly worked at Colonial Savings and Loan’s Fault Department but was laid off after two years. He then ventured into the car restoration and sales business, establishing Smith Auto Sales and catering to wealthy athletes. By 21, he had saved over $100,000, allowing him to buy a 30-acre ranch and a house for his mother by age 23.

J Prince Career

In 1986, J Prince founded Rap-a-Lot Records in Houston, initially operating out of the second floor of his auto shop. His goal was to provide his younger brother with a constructive outlet. The label, also known as Smoke-a-Lot Records, moved to New York City in 1988. There, Prince learned from industry giants like Russell Simmons and Lyor Cohen. Rap-a-Lot’s breakthrough came with the Geto Boys, who helped put Southern rap on the map. The label launched significant albums like “Grip It! On That Other Level” in 1989 and discovered notable artists like Scarface and Willie D.

Despite a federal investigation in 1989, which found no illegal activity, Rap-a-Lot continued to thrive. It has maintained its focus on gangsta and southern rap, with distribution deals through EMI, Priority Records, Virgin Records, and WEA’s Asylum Records. The label was famously mentioned by The Notorious B.I.G. in “Flava in Ya Ear (remix).”

J Prince’s legacy extends through his sons. His son, Jas Prince, discovered Drake and facilitated his introduction to Lil Wayne, leading to Drake’s signing with Young Money in 2009. J Prince published his memoir, “The Art & Science of Respect,” in 2018 and launched a liquor and wine brand called “Loyalty” in 2020.

Philanthropy

J Prince has dedicated over 20 years to promoting Houston’s rap scene and uplifting underprivileged communities. He is building a community center in Houston’s Fifth Ward to support local youth and adults. In recognition of his contributions, Houston City Council and Mayor Bill White designated January 30, 2007, as a day in his honor. Prince has also campaigned for HIV/AIDS education and donated $100,000 to Bread of Life’s Meals that Heal program in 2007.

Personal Life

J Prince is married and has seven grown children, including sons J Prince Jr., Jas, and Jay “Baby Jay,” who are also involved in the music and boxing industries. Prince owns a profitable ranch in Houston, generating $200,000 annually from Angus cattle, and an island off the coast of Belize known as Prince Island.

J Prince Net Worth

J Prince net worth of $25 million reflects his impactful career in music, his strategic business ventures, and his commitment to philanthropy.