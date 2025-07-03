Jack Antonoff Siblings: All About Rick and Shira Antonoff

Jack Michael Antonoff, born on March 31, 1984, in Bergenfield, New Jersey, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer.

As the frontman of the indie-pop band Bleachers, a former guitarist and drummer for the pop band Fun, and the lead vocalist of the indie rock band Steel Train, Antonoff has carved out a multifaceted career.

His work extends beyond performing, as he is a prolific producer and songwriter, collaborating with artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Raised in a Jewish household in New Milford and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, Antonoff’s creative spark was ignited early, fueled by a family that nurtured artistic expression.

Siblings

Jack is the second of three children born to Rick and Shira Antonoff.

His older sister, Rachel Antonoff, born on June 15, 1981, is a celebrated fashion designer known for her eponymous brand, launched in 2008.

Rachel’s designs, inspired by the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, emphasize comfort and inclusivity, often featuring whimsical prints and political messages, such as her iconic “reproductive tee” with a uterus design.

She and Jack share a close bond, collaborating creatively and supporting each other’s endeavors.

Rachel often includes family members, including their parents, as models for her clothing line, and she has contributed background vocals to Jack’s projects with Bleachers and Fun.

Together, they co-founded The Ally Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, showcasing their shared commitment to social causes.

Tragically, Jack and Rachel’s younger sister, Sarah Antonoff, born on June 12, 1989, passed away at the age of 13 on August 8, 2002, after battling brain cancer.

His band Bleachers’ 2017 album, Gone Now, directly addresses Sarah’s passing, serving as a tribute to her memory and a means of processing his pain.

Career

Antonoff’s musical journey began in his teens when he formed the punk rock band Outline in 1998, releasing a self-titled EP and an album, A Boy Can Dream, by 2001.

At 15, he toured across states in his parents’ minivan, an experience that solidified his love for music and performance.

In 2002, following Sarah’s passing and Outline’s dissolution, Antonoff co-founded Steel Train, an indie rock band that released three albums and gained national attention with appearances on shows like Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

His breakthrough came with Fun, where he served as guitarist and drummer.

The band’s 2012 album, Some Nights, featured the chart-topping single “We Are Young,” which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

In 2014, Antonoff launched Bleachers, his solo project, with the album Strange Desire, which included the number-one alternative hit “I Wanna Get Better.”

Subsequent albums like Gone Now (2017), Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (2021), and Bleachers (2024) solidified his reputation as a dynamic artist.

As a producer, Antonoff’s work with Taylor Swift on albums like 1989, Folklore, and Midnights has redefined pop music, while his collaborations with Lorde (Melodrama), Lana Del Rey (Norman Fucking Rockwell!), and others have earned critical acclaim.

He also curates the Shadow of the City music festival in New Jersey and has composed for film soundtracks, including Love, Simon and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Accolades

Antonoff has won eleven Grammy Awards, including three consecutive Producer of the Year, Non-Classical awards from 2022 to 2024.

With Fun, he secured the Best New Artist and Song of the Year Grammys for “We Are Young” in 2013.

His production work with Taylor Swift resulted in Album of the Year wins for 1989 (2014), Folklore (2020), and Midnights (2022), with additional nominations for Lorde’s Melodrama (2017) and Swift’s Evermore (2020) and The Tortured Poets Department (2024).

Antonoff’s songs, including Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” “Anti-Hero,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” have topped the Billboard Hot 100, cementing his influence on contemporary music.

Beyond music, his advocacy through The Ally Coalition earned him the Youth Impact Award from the Ruth Ellis Center for supporting LGBTQ+ youth.