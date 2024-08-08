Jack Black Confirms Tenacious D Will Return After Taking A Break

Jack Black has assured fans that his band, Tenacious D, will be back, despite taking a break following a recent controversy.

Speaking at the premiere of his new sci-fi film Borderlands on Tuesday night, Black addressed the decision to cancel the remainder of the band’s tour after bandmate Kyle Gass made a controversial remark about the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime,” Black told Variety.

When asked if he’s kept in touch with Gass since the tour was canceled, Black replied: “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

The band canceled the remaining dates of their tour last month after a video from their July 14 concert in Sydney, Australia, sparked outrage.

During the show, Black presented Gass with a birthday cake onstage and asked him to make a wish. Gass responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The remark led to widespread criticism, with one Australian lawmaker even calling for the band to be deported.

In a statement to CNN at the time, Black said he was “blindsided by what was said at the show.” Gass later issued an apology on Instagram, calling his comment “highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake.”

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” Gass wrote. “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

As a result of the controversy, Gass was dropped by his Hollywood talent representative, Michael Greene of Greene Talent, who confirmed his decision to part ways with Gass but declined to provide further comment.