Jack White, an American singer, songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, boasts a net worth of $60 million. He gained widespread recognition as the lead singer and guitarist of The White Stripes and has also achieved success with other bands such as The Raconteurs, in addition to his solo career. White is credited as a pivotal figure in the garage rock revival of the 2000s.

Jack White Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth July 9, 1975 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan Nationality American Profession Singer, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Record producer, Actor, Guitarist, Percussionist, Multi-instrumentalist, Drummer, Songwriter

Early Life

Jack White was born John Anthony Gillis on July 9, 1975, in Detroit, Michigan. He is the youngest of ten children born to Teresa and Gorman Gillis, both of whom worked for the Catholic Church. His father was the Building Maintenance Superintendent, and his mother worked as a secretary for the Cardinal of the Archdiocese of Detroit. Raised in a religious household, White served as an altar boy and initially planned to become a priest, even gaining acceptance into a seminary in Wisconsin. However, he changed his mind when he realized he couldn’t take his musical instruments with him.

White attended Cass Technical High School, where he played trombone and drums in the school band. At 15, he began an upholstery apprenticeship with family friend Brian Muldoon, who introduced him to punk rock and encouraged him to form a band. Together, they created The Upholsterers and recorded “Makers of High-Grade Suites.” During his senior year, White met Meg White, and they became inseparable.

Career with The White Stripes

In 1997, Jack and Meg White formed The White Stripes, with Meg on drums. They began as part of Detroit’s underground garage rock scene and signed with the independent label Italy Records in 1998. The band’s debut album, “White Stripes,” was released in 1999, followed by “De Stijl” in 2000. Their third album, “White Blood Cells” (2001), was a critical and commercial success, establishing them as leaders of the garage rock revival. Their fourth album, “Elephant” (2003), featured the iconic single “Seven Nation Army,” which topped the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2004. The band released two more albums, “Get Behind Me Satan” (2005) and “Icky Thump” (2007), before disbanding in 2011.

The Raconteurs

In 2005, White collaborated with Brendan Benson to form The Raconteurs, along with Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler. Their debut album, “Broken Boy Soldiers” (2006), reached the Top 10 in the U.S. and U.K. charts and earned Grammy nominations. The band’s subsequent albums include “Consolers of the Lonely” (2008) and “Help Us Stranger” (2019).

White has also pursued solo projects, releasing his debut solo album “Blunderbuss” in 2012 and “Lazaretto” in 2014. He founded Third Man Records, a Nashville-based label, in 2001, through which he has produced over 120 records. In 2015, Third Man Records joined Jay-Z and other artists in launching Tidal. In 2020, White’s label released a rare 1973 Johnny Cash performance on vinyl.

Personal Life

Jack White married Meg White in 1996, adopting her surname, but the couple divorced in 2000. Despite their divorce, they continued to work together and maintained a public facade of being siblings during their career with The White Stripes.

White had a brief relationship with actress Renée Zellweger in 2003. In 2005, he married British model Karen Elson, who appeared in The White Stripes’ “Blue Orchid” music video. They had two children, Scarlett Teresa (b. 2006) and Henry Lee (b. 2007), before separating in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2013.

White is known for his privacy and has occasionally provided false information to protect his family’s privacy. He is a fan of the Detroit Tigers and has publicly expressed his political views, notably opposing Donald Trump using “Seven Nation Army” during his campaign and supporting Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race.

Real Estate

In 2018, White listed his former Detroit-area home in the historic Indian Village for $1.2 million. The house, built in 1914, was where The White Stripes recorded “Get Behind Me Satan.” In 2005, he purchased a seven-acre property in Brentwood, a suburb of Nashville, for $3.1 million.

