Jake Johnson Siblings: Get to Know Rachel and Dan Johnson

Jake Johnson is an American actor, comedian, and director.

He gained fame for his role as Nick Miller in the Fox sitcom New Girl, earning a Critics’ Choice nomination.

Johnson has appeared in films like Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and voiced Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel.

He made his directorial debut with Self Reliance in 2023 and starred in the series Minx from 2022 to 2023.

Siblings

Johnson has two siblings, a brother named Dan Johnson and a sister named Rachel Johnson.

He was raised by his mother, Eve Johnson, after his parents divorced when he was two years old.

During high school, Johnson adopted his mother’s last name.

Career

Johnson began his career in the world of theater after attending the University of Iowa, where he developed his interest in acting and writing.

He further honed his craft at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, focusing on theater and performance, which laid the groundwork for his future endeavors.

During this time, he co-founded a sketch comedy troupe called The Midwesterners, which performed at various venues.

This experience helped him develop his comedic timing and writing skills, leading him to perform at renowned improv theaters like Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade.

Johnson’s breakthrough role came in 2011 when he was cast as Nick Miller in the Fox sitcom New Girl.

His portrayal of the lovable but often hapless bartender and aspiring writer quickly made him a fan favorite.

The show was a critical and commercial success, running for seven seasons, and Johnson’s performance earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination, solidifying his status as a leading comedic actor.

In addition to his television success, Johnson has made a name for himself in film.

He starred in Safety Not Guaranteed alongside Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass, where his performance was praised for its depth and humor.

Johnson also appeared in Jurassic World as Lowery Cruthers, showcasing his ability to blend comedy with action.

One of his most notable roles came in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse where he voiced Peter B. Parker.

The film received critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, with Johnson’s performance adding a unique layer to the character.

Awards and accolades

Johnson has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his talent in both television and film.

He has won 2 awards and received 10 nominations.

His notable accolades include a Gold Derby TV Award for Comedy Lead Actor in 2013 for his role in New Girl.He also won the Odyssey Award for Voice Acting in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In addition, Johnson has been nominated for various awards, such as the Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actor: Comedy and Choice TV Breakout Performance for New Girl, and the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

His voice performance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned him a nomination for the OFTA Film Award for Best Voice-Over Performance.

Personal life

Johnson is married to Erin Payne, an artist known for her work in various galleries.

The couple met when Johnson was a regular customer at a bar where Payne worked, and they began dating, eventually tying the knot in 2005.

They have been married for nearly two decades, with their relationship characterized by a strong bond and mutual support, though they tend to keep their personal lives private.

Together, they welcomed twin daughters, Elizabeth and Olivia, in 2014.

Johnson has shared insights about fatherhood, expressing his deep admiration for his children, often humorously reflecting on parenting experiences.

The couple maintains a low profile regarding their children, rarely sharing photos or details publicly, but they have made occasional appearances together at events.