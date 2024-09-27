Jalen Hurts Siblings: Getting to Know Averion and Kynnedy

Jalen Hurts is an American professional football quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

He began his college career at Alabama, leading the team to two consecutive College Football Playoff National Championships.

After transferring to Oklahoma, Hurts excelled, setting records and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Drafted by the Eagles in 2020, he has since become a key player, known for his dual-threat capabilities, including a record-setting performance in the 2023 season with over 4,463 total yards and 38 touchdowns.

Siblings

Hurts has two siblings, an older brother named Averion and a younger sister named Kynnedy.

Averion played quarterback at Texas Southern University and has since transitioned into coaching.

After his playing days, Averion became involved in coaching, sharing his knowledge and experience with younger athletes.

His journey in football has inspired Jalen, who often credits his family for their support and guidance.

Kynnedy, Jalen’s younger sister, has also made her mark in the world of sports.

She excelled in volleyball during her high school years at Channelview High School in Texas.

Kynnedy has shown promise as an athlete, participating in various competitions and contributing to her school’s volleyball team.

College career

Hurts began his collegiate career at the University of Alabama in 2016.

As a true freshman, he quickly established himself as a star player.

Hurts led the Crimson Tide to an impressive 14-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, where they faced Clemson.

During that season, he threw for 2,780 yards with 23 touchdown passes and rushed for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns, making him the first freshman quarterback to lead Alabama to a national title game.

In his sophomore year, Hurts continued to excel, guiding Alabama to another national championship game.

In 2018, after two seasons at Alabama, Hurts made the decision to transfer to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

At Oklahoma, Hurts thrived under head coach Lincoln Riley’s offensive scheme.

He had a standout season in 2019, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 32 touchdown passes while rushing for an additional 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hurts finished as a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to another College Football Playoff appearance.

His performance solidified his status as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and prepared him for the next level.

NFL career

Hurts was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 53rd overall pick.

He began his rookie season as a backup but quickly became a key player when he took over as the starting quarterback late in the season.

In his first start against the New Orleans Saints, he showcased his potential by throwing for 167 yards and rushing for another 106 yards, earning praise from fans and analysts alike.

In 2021, Hurts continued to develop as a starting quarterback.

He led the Eagles to a playoff berth that season, finishing with over 3,100 passing yards and 784 rushing yards along with 26 total touchdowns.

The breakthrough moment for Hurts came in the 2022 season when he led the Eagles to an impressive regular-season record of 14-3.

Hurts threw for over 3,700 yards with 22 touchdown passes and rushed for another 13 touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts delivered an outstanding performance despite the loss.

He became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to rush for three touchdowns while also throwing for over 300 yards.

By the start of the 2023 season, Hurts had established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. He set new franchise records with over 4,463 total yards and accounted for an impressive 38 total touchdowns (22 passing and 16 rushing).

Accolades

Hurts has received numerous accolades throughout his football career.

In college, he was a CFP National Champion in 2017 with Alabama and earned the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award in 2019 while playing for Oklahoma.

In the NFL, Hurts has been recognized as a 2× Pro Bowl selection (2022, 2023) and was named Second-team All-Pro in 2022.

He also received the Bert Bell Award in 2022 and became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for three touchdowns in a Super Bowl during Super Bowl LVII.

Additionally, he set franchise records for the Eagles with over 4,463 total yards and 38 total touchdowns in the 2023 season, becoming the first Eagle with 35+ touchdowns in back-to-back years.