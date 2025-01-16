Jalen Williams Siblings: Get to Know Cody and Jasmine Williams

Jalen Williams is an American professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Born on April 14, 2001, he was drafted by the Thunder in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Williams played college basketball for the Santa Clara Broncos before entering the NBA.

He is known for his versatility, playing both shooting guard and power forward positions.

Currently, he averages 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, making him a key player for the Thunder.

Siblings

Jalen has two siblings, a younger brother named Cody Williams and an older sister named Jasmine Williams.

Cody Williams is also a basketball player, recently drafted by the Utah Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jasmine Williams does not have much public information available about her life or career.

College career

Williams’ college career was marked by his time at Santa Clara University, where he played for the Santa Clara Broncos men’s basketball team.

During his three-year tenure, he established himself as a key player, known for his scoring ability, athleticism, and versatility.

Williams was a two-time All-West Coast Conference (WCC) selection, earning recognition as one of the top players in the conference.

In his junior year, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range, demonstrating his efficiency and range.

One of his most memorable moments was a buzzer-beating three-pointer against BYU, which highlighted his clutch gene and ability to perform under pressure.

During his time at Santa Clara, Williams developed into a well-rounded player.

He improved his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking skills, which prepared him for the transition to the NBA.

NBA career

Williams was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

This marked a significant milestone in his career, as he became part of a young and promising roster.

In his first year, Williams averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

He started in 62 games and appeared in 75 total games, showcasing his ability to adapt quickly to the professional level.

His impressive debut season earned him a spot on the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie First Team, a testament to his rapid growth and potential in the league.

As of the latest updates, Williams continues to be a key contributor for the Thunder.

He has shown significant growth, increasing his averages to around 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

His versatility and scoring ability make him a valuable asset to the team.

Accolades

Williams’ accolades include being named the NBA Rookie of the Month for October/November 2022 and March/April 2023.

Additionally, Williams was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team in his rookie season, which is a testament to his impressive skills and contributions to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He also finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting for the 2022-2023 season, further solidifying his position as one of the top rookies in the league.

Williams has also participated in the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge, an event that showcases the talents of the league’s most promising young players.

He has been recognized for his impressive performances, including a career-high 36 points against the New York Knicks in December 2023.