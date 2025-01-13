Katie Leung Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Katie Leung is a Scottish actress born on August 8, 1987, in Dundee, Scotland.

Her parents are Chinese immigrants from Hong Kong and mainland China.

She gained fame for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, starting with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in 2005.

Leung has also appeared in various stage productions, including “Wild Swans” and “The World of Extreme Happiness”.

She has been recognized as one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits in 2014.

In recent years, she has appeared in TV series like “Strangers” and voiced Caitlyn Kiramman in the Netflix series “Arcane”.

Siblings

Leung has two brothers and a younger sister. Her brothers include Johnny Leung, with whom she shared a passion for gaming during their childhood.

Her family dynamic was influenced by her parents’ divorce when she was three years old, after which she lived with her father, stepmother, and siblings in Scotland.

Career

Leung’s acting career took off when she was cast as Cho Chang in the “Harry Potter” film series.

She was discovered through an open casting call, and her portrayal of Cho, a talented Quidditch player and one of Harry’s love interests, made her a recognizable figure worldwide.

She appeared in several films of the series, including “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”.

After completing her work on the “Harry Potter” series, Leung pursued further education in acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

She made her stage debut in 2012 with the play “Wild Swans,” which was adapted from Jung Chang’s novel.

This marked a significant shift towards more mature roles and a deeper exploration of her acting skills.

She has also appeared in other stage productions, such as “The World of Extreme Happiness” and “Snow in Midsummer,” showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In addition to her stage work, Leung has expanded her career into television and film.

She played the lead role of Mei in the BBC drama “One Child,” a young Chinese woman who returns to her hometown after her mother is accused of a crime.

She also appeared in the BBC One series “Strangers” alongside John Simm.

Furthermore, she has been involved in science fiction with “The Peripheral,” a series based on William Gibson’s novel, where she plays a key character.

Leung has also lent her voice to Caitlyn Kiramman in the Netflix animated series “Arcane.”

She is set to appear in the popular Netflix series “Bridgerton,” marking another significant role in her career.

Leung was recognized as one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits in 2014, highlighting her potential and achievements in the acting industry.

She has been open about her experiences with racism and has used her platform to advocate for greater diversity and representation in the entertainment industry.

Accolades

In 2007, Leung was named the Most Stylish Female at the Scottish Style Awards, beating notable figures like Ashley Jensen and Laura Fraser.

She was also recognized as Scotland’s most stylish female and one of the hottest Scotswomen by The Scotsma.

In 2008, she was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss alongside Daniel Radcliffe for their roles in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Additionally, she was a nominee for the Young Scots Award and received recognition on the Cosmogirl’s Hot 100 List.