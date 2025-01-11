Josh Allen Siblings: Meet Nicala, Makenna and Jason

Josh Allen is an American football quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

He played college football for the Wyoming Cowboys and was drafted seventh overall by the Bills in 2018.

Initially considered a raw prospect with accuracy issues, Allen has significantly improved his game, notably enhancing his accuracy with the help of biomechanical technology.

In 2024, he tied for the NFL lead in fewest sacks taken, with only 142.

Allen has been instrumental in the Bills’ success, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and division titles.

Siblings

Career

Accolades

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Josh has three siblings, two sisters named Nicala and Makenna, and a brother named Jason.

Jason Allen, his brother, is involved in entrepreneurship and personal interests, though he is not as publicly prominent as Josh.

Career

Allen’s NFL career began when he was drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

At the time, he was considered a raw talent with a strong arm but struggled with accuracy.

Despite these concerns, the Bills saw potential in him and selected him to be their future quarterback.

His rookie season was marked by ups and downs, starting 11 games and throwing for 2,074 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also rushed for 631 yards and eight touchdowns, showcasing his athleticism. Despite the Bills finishing with a 6-10 record, Allen’s performances gave fans hope for the future.

Over the next few seasons, Allen worked diligently to improve his accuracy and decision-making.

He benefited from the addition of new teammates and coaching staff, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs in 2020.

This support helped Allen significantly enhance his game, leading to more consistent performances.

His breakout season came in 2020, where he threw for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He led the Bills to their first division title since 1995 and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Allen continued his strong play in subsequent seasons, leading the Bills to another playoff appearance in 2021.

That year, he threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Despite some inconsistency in 2022, Allen remained a top quarterback, throwing for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has become a leader on the Bills, known for his toughness and ability to perform under pressure. His rushing ability is particularly notable, often making plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down.

Allen has set several franchise records in the postseason, including passing yards and touchdowns.

His leadership and performances have been instrumental in the Bills’ success, leading them to multiple playoff appearances and division titles.

In 2021, he signed a six-year contract extension worth up to $258 million, solidifying his role as the Bills’ long-term quarterback.

Accolades

In 2020, Allen became the first player in Bills history to win this title more than three times in a single season.

He also achieved the highest-ever postseason passer rating of 149.0 in a game against Kansas City, surpassing Joe Montana’s record.

Additionally, Allen has been named to the Pro Bowl and has led the NFL in completion percentage.

Allen has set numerous franchise records, including most passing touchdowns in the team’s first three games and becoming the first quarterback in Bills history with at least 300 pass yards and three touchdowns in three consecutive weeks.

He has also been recognized for his rushing ability, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least six touchdowns in his first four seasons.

In 2021, Allen signed a significant six-year contract extension, solidifying his role as the Bills’ long-term quarterback.